Wichita Falls, TX

This Day in History: Tom McBride knocks in six runs in one inning

By Tobin McDuff
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — On August 4, 1945, Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy McBride knocked in six runs during the fourth inning.

He became just the third player in Major League History to knock in six runs in one inning.

McBride played in the Majors from 1943 to 1948 and was the Red Sox’s starting center fielder in the 1946 World Series.

Some of you may know that McBride moved to Wichita Falls in the 1960’s and lived here until his death in 2001.

I sat down with McBride in 1999. This story is the story we shared on KFDX that year.

