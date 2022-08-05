Wimberley man and nonprofit help flood victims in eastern Kentucky

Read on www.kvue.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Austin Habitat for Humanity gets multimillion-dollar loan
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community Fund awarded Austin Habitat for Humanity a $4 million loan to be paid back over the next two years, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The low-interest loan will go toward the construction of 30 homes in Austin ISD and 120 homes in southeast Austin.
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
Barton Springs celebrates 30th anniversary of Save Our Springs ordinance
AUSTIN, Texas — Monday marks the 30th anniversary of the election that approved Save Our Springs (SOS), a citizen-led ordinance to protect Barton Springs' water quality and quantity. The Austin American-Statesman reported that SOS resulted from environmentalists' three-year fight against a potential development they believed would hurt Barton Creek's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great horned owl rescued from mud pond at Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory
AUSTIN, Texas — A great horned owl was rescued from an Austin mud pond over the weekend. Local bird photographer Mark Wilson reached out to KVUE about the owl. He said it was found Saturday morning, stuck in the mud on Pond 1W of the Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory.
Kyle PD starts new unit monitoring commercial vehicles
In an area that continues to grow in size, people in Hays County said traffic crashes continue to grow with it. However, the City of Kyle's Police Department launched an initiative to keep roads safer by monitoring commercial vehicles.
Austin among cities with high rent increases, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — At 19.6%, Austin is among the U.S. cities that have seen an increase year-over-year in the country, according to June housing data from Realtor.com. Miami took the top spot with a 37.4% increase, and Orlando took second with a 23.9% increase. Meanwhile, other cities that ranked high include San Diego with a 19.1% increase, Providence at 23.8%, Boston at 23.6% and New York at 21.1%.
Via 313 staffers file to unionize
AUSTIN, Texas — Employees at Austin pizzeria Via 313 have filed to unionize, according to records posted with the National Labor Relations Board. Eater Austin reported that the union efforts were filed on behalf of 75% of the chain's employees. Via 313 currently has multiple locations in the Austin area, as well as locations in San Antonio and Salt Lake City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mycanyonlake.com
Firefighters Hoping for 100% Containment of 1,210-Acre Smoke Rider Fire by Sunday
Blanco County’s Office of Emergency Management said a thunderstorm Saturday brought much-needed moisture to some but not all parts of the 1,210-acre Smoke Rider Fire, and lightning slowed operations. “Overall, crews worked really hard today to bring the containment of the Smoke Rider Fire up to 90%,” officials said...
Texas barbecue thief snags briskets worth nearly $3,000, police say
AUSTIN, Texas — A popular eatery in Austin, Texas, was robbed early Thursday morning of more than 20 whole briskets worth an estimated $3,000. According to the restaurant’s management, the suspected thief broke into la Barbecue shortly after 4 a.m., jumping over the side fence, cutting off the barbecue pit’s locks and loading more than 20 whole briskets into a waiting sport utility vehicle, KVUE reported.
Five safety questions you should ask your kids' school
AUSTIN, Texas — With school just days away, we spoke with the executive director of the School Safety Advocacy Council to find out exactly what questions you should be asking your child’s school. Here’s question number one:. “When was the last time this school was assessed for...
Austin nonprofit launches CDL refugee training program
This summer, Austin-based nonprofit Global Impact Initiative launched an online CDL exam preparation course that incorporates ESL instruction, so students can become proficient in English and eligible to sit for the written exam.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State of Texas: ‘Taking that bullhorn away’ — Alex Jones verdict has larger implications
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — An Austin jury ruled that InfoWars host Alex Jones must pay for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones was ordered to pay millions in damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the mass shooting. The ruling came just days after Jones admitted on […]
Austin job market projected to fall behind the surrounding area, TWC data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission is projecting that areas surrounding Austin are expected to outpace the City of Austin's job market. From 2020 to 2030, jobs in the Austin metro are expected to grow by 26%, while the City of Austin is expected to see a 23% increase. While the numbers indicate Austin will add nearly 180,000 jobs by 2030 and neighboring cities will add a combined 97,500, the percent change in the surrounding cities outpaces Austin.
Austin oncologist shares melanoma prevention tips and treatment options
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the sunshine we have been seeing this summer in Central Texas, oncologist Dr. Jeff Yorio with Texas Oncology said you need to be protecting your skin. He said that Texas is ranked third in the nation for the incidence of melanoma. Dr. Yorio treats...
fox26houston.com
Drought situation in Texas becoming dire
HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
LCRA responds to concerns amid drought: Water Management Plan working as intended
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) approved the Lower Colorado River Authority's (LCRA) 2020 Water Management Plan after nearly two years of negotiations. According to that agreement, the LCRA will revisit and update the plan in 2025. Advocates say that's not soon enough. John Hofmann,...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Georgetown Hiking Trails (Lakes & Streams)
Georgetown, Texas is a quaint community of residents who enjoy exploring the outdoors and who appreciate good food. There are many delicious restaurant options in the historic downtown area and plenty of small shops to visit if you’re looking for the perfect gift. Georgetown is also home to Southwestern University, which draws in a younger crowd during the school year.
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
$60M senior living community under development in San Marcos
The 275,000-square-foot project is expected to take two years to finish.
KVUE
Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 1