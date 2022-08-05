Police identify mother killed on Highway 1, questions still remain

Read on www.ksbw.com
L.A. Weekly
Midori Montalvo Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Cruz, CA]
23-Year-Old Woman Killed, 4-Year-Old Child Injured in Pedestrian Collision near River Street. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m., near River Street. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after on August 4th. According to the Santa Cruz Police Department, Montalvo and her 4-year-old daughter were walking in the intersection when...
KSBW.com
Pedestrian killed in Salinas crash near the airport
SALINAS, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in an afternoon crash Sunday in Salinas. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - Aug. 8) According to police, a 31-year-old man was crossing East Alisal Street, near Skyway Boulevard, when he was struck by a truck. Paramedics arrived and attempted life-saving measures but they were unable to resuscitate the man.
Pleasanton domestic dispute leads to shooting near Highway 680/580 exchange
PLEASANTON --- Police in Pleasanton are asking the public for any information about a shooting that resulted from a domestic dispute Monday.In a tweet at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Pleasanton police said the shooting happened in the area of the 7000 block of Johnson Drive. The area is adjacent to the Interstate Highway 580/680 exchange.In a subsequent tweet at 3:14 p.m, police said Johnson Drive was now open to the public and there was no threat to the community.Shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle, police said. There was no suspect information provided and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available.No injuries were reported. Pleasanton police urged anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at (925) 931-5100.
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Bicycle Collision on Winfield Boulevard [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 8, 2022) – Friday evening, an unidentified juvenile boy was injured in a bicycle collision on Winfield Boulevard. The crash happened near the 5700 block of Winfield Boulevard near Blossom Hill road around 8:10 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after on July 29th.
KSBW.com
Woman killed, 2 others injured in crash on Highway 68 near Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A woman was killed after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 68 Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. west of Laureles Grade. According to CHP, the driver of a Ford minivan was traveling westbound when she intentionally...
Car overturned after accident on Hwy 1 near Daly City
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was overturned after an accident Sunday afternoon on Hwy 1, the North County Fire Authority announced on Twitter. The incident happened near Skyline Boulevard and the northern part of Hwy 1 in Daly City. A photo posted by fire officials shows a dark blue Toyota flipped on […]
KSBW.com
Hollister teenager who lost hand from homemade explosives now prime suspect
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A 16-year-old who lost a hand in an apartment explosion Friday evening in Hollister is now the prime suspect in the explosion that involved homemade explosives according to police. The suspect had originally been described as a victim in the case. “When officers arrived they cleared...
SFist
Rogue Bike Brigade Took Over Eastbound Bay Bridge Lanes, Possibly Then Committed Burglaries In Oakland
A group of what appeared to be teenagers on bicycles, numbering around 200, took over the lower deck of the Bay Bridge on Saturday afternoon and biked their way into Oakland. A short while later, some East Oakland businesses reported that they were burglarized by a gang of about 200 bicyclists.
SR-92 crash leads to 2 deaths, 1 seriously injured
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have died, and one is left seriously injured following a crash on CA State Route 92 Friday morning according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). At around 9:44 a.m., CHP received a call to their communication center about a crash on SR-92 westbound, east of Foster City Boulevard. A […]
KTVU FOX 2
Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out
DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
fox40jackson.com
Police in California arrest man accused of exposing himself to 4-year-old
Police arrested a man after a witness reported that he had exposed himself to a 4-year-old child at a park in California. The alleged incident happened at El Camino Park Friday afternoon. Police say they got a call from a man in his forties who was there with his son.
KSBW.com
Explosion in Hollister seriously injures teenager Friday evening
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A teenager was seriously injured after a homemade explosive unexpectedly exploded Friday evening in Hollister, police said. The explosion was reported at 5:39 p.m. at the Rustic Gardens apartments on Sierra Court. A neighbor told KSBW 8 that the teen lost a hand in the blast....
Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges
WATSONVILLE, CALIF, (KION TV): Watsonville PD arrested 21 year old Fredy Angelis on felony firearms charges and possession of marijuana for sales on Sunday night. At 9:30 p.m., Police pulled over Angelis on the 1300 block of Freedom Blvd. Officers quickly learned that Angelis had a felony warrant for his arrest and a suspended driver’s The post Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Salinas restaurant files police report for missing employee
SALINAS, Calif. — A missing person report has been filed in Salinas for an employee of a locally owned restaurant. On Thursday, Tico's Tacos posted a photo to their Instagram account of their employee Cecilio "Ceci" Colin. In the post, they write Colin missed two work shifts, which is out of character for him. They add that Colin has worked with the restaurant for 18 years.
Burst water line creates sinkhole on Nacimiento Lake Drive
The sinkhole is 4 feet wide and 3 to 4 feet deep, according to Monterey County.
18-Year-Old Died 1 Injured After A Multi-Vehicle In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on the northbound highway south of Curtner Avenue on Friday. According to the officials, the incident occurred on Highway 87 after [..]
Morgan Hill Times
New trail will include flashing crosswalk lights
The West Little Llagas Creek path in south Morgan Hill will include new pedestrian-operated crosswalk beacons where it traverses busy public roadways. The Morgan Hill City Council approved the design, construction and installation of the pedestrian safety devices as part of the consent agenda at the Aug. 3 meeting. The...
SF man arrested in aggravated assault of commissioner-at-large Greg Chew, police say
Police took 34-year-old Derrick Yearby into custody in connection with the Aug. 2 attack. He is facing felony assault charges.
Monterey County Sheriff’s Office arrested wanted gang member on weapons and drug charges
CHUALAR, CALIF, (KION TV): Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested 36 year old Jorge Cisneros of Chualar last week after being found with guns and drugs in his vehicle. Cisneros was wanted on charges stemming from a prior domestic violence case. Detectives with the MADCAT and PCU divisions located Cisneros on the 2500 block of Roosevelt The post Monterey County Sheriff’s Office arrested wanted gang member on weapons and drug charges appeared first on KION546.
calmatters.network
Parking lot fire destroys McLaren office, Tesla batteries
A pallet of Tesla batteries, a McLaren business office and a Ford pickup truck went up in flames Sunday morning in a shared south Palo Alto parking lot, triggering an arson investigation. Palo Alto dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible illegal bonfire in the lot...
