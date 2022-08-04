Read on www.kalw.org
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
musicinsf.com
Day One of Outside Lands 2022
Day one of Outside Lands came to a close last night and boy did it not disappoint. The day was lit from beginning to end with some of music’s biggest names including Lil Uzi Vert, Phoebe Bridgers, and finishing the night off with Sza (who had one of the most amazing stage sets I think I’ve ever seen.)
SFGate
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
berkeleyside.org
Famed welder creates menagerie of metal instruments in his West Berkeley workshop
Finding Pete Engelhart’s workshop feels a little like stumbling into that Charlie and the Chocolate Factory scene where Gene Wilder ushers the golden ticket gang into Willie Wonka’s Chocolate Room. But instead of a bucolic candyland, Engelhart dwells in a fantastical realm that he’s populated with a metallic menagerie of snails, blossom bells, garrapatas, crashers, agogos, and reco recos.
NBC Bay Area
Crowds Pack Pacifica Beach for World Dog Surfing Championships
Large crowds packed Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships. People watched man's best friend ride some waves. Fans of the event said the dogs look silly, but they were also very impressive. "I like the gathering. It is a big event. A lot of people...
SFGate
Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'
According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
The Outside Lands dishes you can't get anywhere else
How do you decide what to eat at SF's Outside Lands? We can help.
Bay Area music festivals other than Outside Lands this summer
(KRON) — The summer festival scene returns this weekend with the Outside Lands Music Festival, but the festivities are far from over. Here are eight other music festivals coming to the Bay Area with a wide range of music genres and activities to choose from. Whether your interest lies in jazz music, pop or Afrobeats, […]
San Francisco Chinatown restaurant Dim Sum Corner vandalized a third time this year: 'We're over it.'
The restaurant was previously targeted in June.
Eater
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
diablomag.com
Mad for Mochiholic in Pleasanton
Once carried by Japanese farmers and samurai (a matchbox-size piece has the caloric equivalent of a bowl of rice), mochi cakes have gone global. Made from pounded and molded rice dough, mochi can now be found wrapped around ice cream, tucked into bubble waffles, and incorporated (as rice flour) into pastry batter to yield a springier and chewier texture.
The Daily 08-02-22 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli
Freddie’s Sandwiches, located in San Francisco’s North Beach district, has a storied history as long as its 31-item menu. “You know who the most famous people were that came to Freddie's?” asked Eddy Sweileh, owner of Freddie’s Sandwiches. “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, they were regulars back in the ’50s.” But the history of this deli goes back way further than even Joltin’ Joe and the Blond Bombshell. • Bay Area residents sue city over a Whole Foods proposal
Uber and Lyft prices surged out of control in SF on the first night of Outside Lands
Moral of the story: if you can, bike.
marinmommies.com
Marin Weekend Family Fun for August 5–7
The Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa is open daily from noon to 11 pm. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Experience a...
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa Winegrowers Announce Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour
The Contra Costa Winegrowers Association announced they will host their Inaugural Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour this September. The East Contra Costa focused event will be held on Sunday, September 18 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and tickets are now on sale. During this Annually Barrel Tasting Trolley event,...
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
Beloved San Jose eatery rises from the ashes
SAN JOSE - San Jose staple Holder's Country Inn was recently destroyed in a major fire, but that hasn't deterred the staff and management from dusting themselves off and getting back to work.It's been about a week since owner Efren Flores watched on as a fire reduced his restaurant to rubble. "Never in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me," he said. "I couldn't believe my eyes. It was that fast. The fire just caught on and pretty much just destroyed the entire building." Flores owns the beloved neighborhood spot located at 998...
Less than 40 days until the BIG NIGHT!
Our dancers are hard at work rehearsing for our Dancing with the Stars- Bay Area event!!. Tickets and Sponsorships are still available and YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS NIGHT!
Mountain lion spotted in San Jose park
A mountain lion was seen in Alum Rock Park in San Jose earlier this week, and anyone who is heading out to local parks this weekend should be aware, Santa Clara County officials said.
Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market
"Every nook and cranny is being dressed."
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
