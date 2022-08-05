ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet City, IL

Comments

Debi Drog
4d ago

What are they thinking, someone didn't think this through. I agree maybe a Sr., center would be nice, or a housing for seniors. But a water park, bad idea. smh

RB
4d ago

Let's see a city pool and slide just about a mile east that is essentially abandoned. A Cook County Forest Preserve Aquatic center across from River Oaks. Some FREE ADVICE for Cal City - at this site they should figure in a Seniors Aquatic/Seniors Fitness center. No one UNDER 50. CERTAIN DAYS FOR CERTAIN AGES, LIKE ALL 50 one nite, ALL 60 another. A ONE STRIKE AND YOU'RE OUT POLICY.

Lee
4d ago

Cal City is a toilet, it’ll be closed & abandoned in a very short time after opening.

NBC Chicago

How to Register for 2022 Chicago Park District Fall Programs

Online registration for an array of 2022 Chicago Park District Fall Programs began at 9 a.m. Monday. Activities range from sports and wellness, to arts and crafts, to homework time. In-person registration starts Aug. 13 for most parks, and Aug. 15 for others. More information can be found here. What...
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park

The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
MUNSTER, IN
Block Club Chicago

Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub With Restaurants, Bank, Pharmacy And More Will Open This Fall After Delays

AUBURN GRESHAM —A healthy living center bringing restaurants, a bank, a pharmacy and more to Auburn Gresham will open in the fall after construction was delayed. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 29, said Carlos Nelson, director of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation.
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Food Truck Festival

Calling all Foodies! We’re returning to the Naper Settlement – the heart of downtown Naperville, to bring you the Summer Annual Naperville Food Truck Festival. Featuring 25+ of the area’s best food trucks, live entertainment, beer & wine garden, face painter, balloon artist, mega bubble artist, caricaturist, henna tattoo artist and a Vendor Village featuring local businesses.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Block Club Chicago

Dave Matthews Tour Bus Dumped 800 Pounds Of Poop On People Taking A Chicago River Cruise 18 Years Ago Today

RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate

Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Almost 900 flights canceled nationwide, with 280 canceled at O'Hare on Sunday

CHICAGO - Almost 900 airline flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday, with almost 300 of those flights at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The flight tracking website FlightAware said on Sunday that 898 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled. Almost 5,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Sturgeon Supermoon

The final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the skies over Chicago on Thursday night, and if you miss the show, you’ll have to wait nearly a year to see it again.
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their Education

$230,000 in Community Services Block Grant scholarships are available to apply for until Aug. 26 at midnight. One of the many hardships of furthering education is finding financial aid. To help with this situation, Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced on Aug. 5 new grant scholarships.
CHICAGO, IL
Comments

