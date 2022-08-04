ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

MHSAA Football State Championships to be Played at USM

By David Edelstein
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPhca_0h5MlpfE00

The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced Thursday that 2022 football state championships will be held at Southern Miss.

The 2021 title games were played at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg as well. The MHSAA relocated them there after the SWAC Championship wound up on the same day.

This year’s state championship games are scheduled for December 2 and 3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Southern Miss Practice Report

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Southern Miss is back to practice this week with hopes they can be healthier this upcoming season. Players like Ty Keyes and Chandler Pittman are coming off injuries from last season. Head coach Will Hall thinks not only are those two back to normal, but are actually better.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Heidelberg 2022 football schedule

8/26 - vs. Southeast Lauderdale - 7:30 p.m. 9/2 - vs. Quitman - 7:30 p.m. 9/9 - at Bay Springs - 7:30 p.m. 9/16 - at Newton - 7:30 p.m. 9/23 - vs. Northeast Lauderdale - 7:30 p.m. 9/30 - at North Forrest* - 7:30 p.m. 10/7 - vs. Stringer*...
HEIDELBERG, MS
impact601.com

Jones College’s practical nursing grads are ready for new challenges

ELLISVILLE – A pinning and graduation ceremony for 21 students who recently finished Jones College’s Practical Nursing program was held to celebrate their accomplishments while overcoming many obstacles. Completing the one-year program was a challenge for some like 31-year-old Le’Chasity Taylor of Hattiesburg. The single mother of a 10-year-old girl previously earned an associate of arts degree in veterinary medicine. After working in the animal world for one and half years, she decided to find a new career working at Forrest General Hospital which lasted nine years working for different departments including the pathology lab, clinic lab and as an acute care tech on the medical surgical floor. Still wanting more, Taylor pursued a career in nursing.
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Education
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Football
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg to get waterpark, sports fields

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is set to get a waterpark at the Hattiesburg Zoo and two new sports fields at Jaycee Park. City leaders said Jaycee Park, which is located along Quinn Street and North Hutchinson Avenue, will be the new home for Cameron Field. It will also house a new girl’s softball field […]
WJTV 12

7 Mississippi schools named Emerging Science of Reading Schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year. This recognition is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change of instructional practices, and embodied a school culture that focuses on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Urban South Brewery begins distribution in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Urban South Brewery, located in New Orleans, started distributing beer to locations in Mississippi on Monday, August 8. The brewery partnered with Southern Beverages to distribute its products in local bars, restaurants and stores in Jackson and Hattiesburg. Leaders said they decided to distribute their products in Mississippi due to the […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Usm#Mhsaa#American Football#Highschoolsports#M M Roberts Stadium#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Mississippi Insight for July 10, 2022: Fitch and Simmons

We hear a video address from Miss. Attorney General Lynn Fitch on addressing the needs of women and children in the post-Roe world - stats show a lot of those needs are not being met in Mississippi. And Senate state Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons (D-Greenville) offers a warning about Republicans' massive tax cut plan.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Atmos Energy announces leadership change in Mississippi

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - Atmos Energy announced the retirement of Mississippi Division President David Gates, the company announced on Monday, Aug. 8. The following is a copy of the company's announcement. Atmos Energy, the largest investor-owned gas utility in Mississippi, has announced that current Mississippi Division President David Gates will...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After 17 successive drawings with no jackpot winners, Mississippi Match 5 produced two jackpot winners in a row. One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23. With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WJTV 12

Mississippi Insight for July 24, 2022: Mitchell and Guest

Jerry Mitchell with the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting discusses his findings on a small-town Mississippi police chief, fired after an audio recording captured his racist and homophobic comments. Also, did Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest flip-flop on his stance -- iterated twice in as many months on this program -- that abortion law should be left to the states?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Kentucky flood relief drive held in Jones County

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, located at 419 Yates Avenue in Laurel, will serve as a drop off location for donations for Kentucky flood victims. This relief supplies drive is being sponsored by Pine Ridge Baptist Church. Donors can drop off supplies from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 8 […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians help victims of Kentucky flash floods

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Kentucky are trying to recover after a storm caused flash flooding that proved to be deadly. Preliminary damage assessments show over 700 homes were either destroyed or suffered major damage. Eastern parts of the state received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches of rain in 48 hours. More than […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WJTV 12

Vote for MHP in 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is competing in the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.” According to MHP, this year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe that’s assigned to Sgt. Marcus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off of […]
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WJTV 12

USM Symphony Orchestra to begin 103rd season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Symphony Orchestra will begin its 103rd season on September 29, 2022. The Symphony will offer a concert each month throughout the academic year. “We are thrilled to be completely back and offering a full season of wonderful, diverse programming,” said Dr. Michael Miles, Director of the Symphony Orchestra. “From Beethoven […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
desotocountynews.com

Harris named Mississippi Main Street Director of Grants and Special Projects

The Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) announced that Lindsey Harris of Jackson, Miss. has been hired as the new Director of Grants and Special Projects for the statewide organization. In this role, Harris will provide leadership and coordination for the development, writing, administration, and management of grants and other funds...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Borden Dairy facility to close in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with New Dairy Alabama LLC (Borden Dairy) announced the company will be closing its Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Dothan, Alabama, manufacturing facilities. The company will close the two locations, along with associated distribution branches, by no later than October 2, 2022. At that time, Borden Dairy will no longer produce its […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
wcbi.com

Hundreds attend 24th-annual Artesia day festival

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds of people across North Mississippi are heading to Artesia to celebrate the 24th annual Artesia Day. The traditional festival features a wide-variety of activities for families and community members. BBQ is on the grill and music fills the air at the 24th annual Artesia Day.
ARTESIA, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy