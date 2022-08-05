Read on www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley’s Vice Versa plans to build ‘fireproof’ winery, cave in Calistoga
Vice Versa winery plans to break ground on a new winery and cave at an estate vineyard in Calistoga in late summer. “The construction utilizes three dominant wall surfaces — Corten, a weathering steel that seals as it rusts, Kalwall, an insulated translucent panel system, and glass,” the winery stated in the announcement. “The bottom production level is softly daylit through the Kalwall panels. The upper hospitality level has 360-degree views from the fully glazed exterior walls. The covered crush pad is in the center of the winery’s ground floor, with a second-level entertainment deck overlooking the production area. The crush pad opens up to the hillside behind, with the vines cascading down the hillside, the tableau framed by the structure above.”
Napa Valley charity event raises $6 million for cancer research
A charity begun by a famed basketball coach who died from cancer reports it’s raised $6.5 million from a weekend fundraiser in the Napa Valley. The annual V Foundation Wine Celebration, which took place Thursday through Sunday, was hosted by Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, former Duke University men’s basketball coach,and Devon Still, former NFL defensive end and 2015 Jimmy V Perseverance Award winner.
Sonoma Valley Hospital to open new diagnostics center
Sonoma Valley Hospital is opening a new Outpatient Diagnostics Center this month that will include a state-of-the-art, 128-slice CT scanner and a more comfortable waiting area. Set to receive its first patients on Monday, Aug. 22, the center also will receive upgrades to other public areas. The new CT unit...
California unemployment checks: New report explores why they’re often so hard to get
If you get laid off, there’s a system that’s supposed to help you get by: unemployment benefits. Whenever California stares down a pandemic or a possible recession, the partial wage-replacement program is one of the most important economic safeguards for workers. But the benefits have become more difficult...
