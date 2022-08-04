Read on www.southsidesox.com
Video: Max Fried smacks his head on ground after making throw
Max Fried gave Atlanta Braves fans a scare on Saturday night when he faceplanted into the turf at Citi Field. Fried was pitching for the Braves against the Mets, and New York had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the third. Darin Ruf hit a grounder to first baseman Matt Olson, who threw to second in hopes of a 3-6-1 double play. They got the force at second, but they weren’t able to turn the double play at first due to a bounced throw.
MLB・
Yankees vs. Cardinals Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 5 (Yankees' Lineup Ready to Explode)
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high after a four-game win streak propelled them to a tie for first in the NL Central. Their pitching staff allowed just five runs total over the four wins, though Dakota Hudson faces a brutal matchup against the New York Yankees vaunted lineup today.
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022
The Washington Nationals will look to avoid the four-game sweep as they finish their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick. The Phillies blasted the Nationals 11-5 on Saturday. Things started...
Miami Marlins series finale with Chicago Cubs delayed due to inclement weather
The Miami Marlins’ series finale against the Chicago Cubs will not start on time due to inclement weather at Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon.
Phillies release SS Gregorius, activate SS Segura from IL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius on Thursday as part of a flurry of moves before the opener of a four-game series against Washington. Philadelphia also activated infielder Jean Segura from the 60-day injured list and right-hander Kyle Gibson from the bereavement list. Right-hander...
Hot Cardinals extend Yankees’ misery in shutout win
Jordan Montgomery and three St. Louis Cardinals relievers combined to shut out the New York Yankees 1-0 on two hits
Game #109 Corbin for the 65th time since the World Series!
Since Patrick Corbin earned the win as the relief pitcher in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series, we will see the lefty in his 65th consecutive start with no appearances out of the bullpen. From the 2020 forward, Corbin has recorded ERAs of 4.66-to-5.82 in 2021, and this season so far, he has regressed further with a 6.57. Is it insanity to keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result? Corbin has thrown some gems since the end of the 2019 season, but his last gem was against the light hitting Marlins on July 4. He’s had five excellent starts of his 22 so far this year. That’s not a good percentage as 78 percent would not be excellent.
Cardinals host the Yankees, try to continue home win streak
New York Yankees (70-38, first in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-48, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (0-0); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -135, Cardinals +114; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
