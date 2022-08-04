ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Max Fried smacks his head on ground after making throw

Max Fried gave Atlanta Braves fans a scare on Saturday night when he faceplanted into the turf at Citi Field. Fried was pitching for the Braves against the Mets, and New York had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the third. Darin Ruf hit a grounder to first baseman Matt Olson, who threw to second in hopes of a 3-6-1 double play. They got the force at second, but they weren’t able to turn the double play at first due to a bounced throw.
FOX Sports

Phillies release SS Gregorius, activate SS Segura from IL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius on Thursday as part of a flurry of moves before the opener of a four-game series against Washington. Philadelphia also activated infielder Jean Segura from the 60-day injured list and right-hander Kyle Gibson from the bereavement list. Right-hander...
Talk Nats

Game #109 Corbin for the 65th time since the World Series!

Since Patrick Corbin earned the win as the relief pitcher in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series, we will see the lefty in his 65th consecutive start with no appearances out of the bullpen. From the 2020 forward, Corbin has recorded ERAs of 4.66-to-5.82 in 2021, and this season so far, he has regressed further with a 6.57. Is it insanity to keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result? Corbin has thrown some gems since the end of the 2019 season, but his last gem was against the light hitting Marlins on July 4. He’s had five excellent starts of his 22 so far this year. That’s not a good percentage as 78 percent would not be excellent.
FOX Sports

Cardinals host the Yankees, try to continue home win streak

New York Yankees (70-38, first in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-48, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (0-0); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -135, Cardinals +114; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
