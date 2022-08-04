Since Patrick Corbin earned the win as the relief pitcher in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series, we will see the lefty in his 65th consecutive start with no appearances out of the bullpen. From the 2020 forward, Corbin has recorded ERAs of 4.66-to-5.82 in 2021, and this season so far, he has regressed further with a 6.57. Is it insanity to keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result? Corbin has thrown some gems since the end of the 2019 season, but his last gem was against the light hitting Marlins on July 4. He’s had five excellent starts of his 22 so far this year. That’s not a good percentage as 78 percent would not be excellent.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 20 HOURS AGO