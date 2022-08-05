Read on www.kaaltv.com
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Fair wraps up after another successful year
(ABC 6 News) - The Freeborn County Fair wrapped up on Sunday. Some fairgoers said summer is now over because the Freeborn County Fair has come to an end. "We're known state-wide for our entertainment in Minnesota," Freeborn County Fair Manager Mike Woitas said. While many came for the fair...
All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair
You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
KAAL-TV
Mower County Fair announces new exhibits
(ABC 6 News) - The Mower County Historical Society announces several new exhibits that will be open during the 2022 Mower County Fair. The Historical Society recently added a new artifact to its collection: a “business backdrop” from the Red Oak Grove Creamery. This hand painted backdrop, once on display in the community room of the creamery, can now be viewed in the Rahilly Buggy Building.
KAAL-TV
Mower County Fair Forecast
Tuesday is the kickoff of the Mower County Fair in Austin, and we have all Blue Ribbons to give out in its first 3 days!! Outside of somewhat uncomfortable humidity the second half of Wednesday, we have clear to mostly clear skies through the first half of the fair. Temperatures will be peaking out in the upper-70s and low-80s during this stretch.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Church Group Travels To Kentucky To Help After Devastating Flooding
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) – In the midst of deadly flooding in Kentucky, a group of more than 40 Minnesotans got the chance to help make a difference. A church group from Rochester just returned from a week-long missions trip. They drove for 15 hours to a land that has been devastated by Mother Nature.
Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester
Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
KEYC
Benefit to be held for family of Willow Bense
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Community Members have come together to host a benefit for the family of Willow Bense, the 8-year-old girl who passed away on Friday, July 22. To support Willow’s Family, members of the community and business around the area are donating baskets, gift cards, and various items for the silent auction.
KAAL-TV
RST hoping to secure DFW route after being awarded $850K federal grant
(ABC 6 News) - Last week, the U.S. DOT announced that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help 25 communities in 20 states develop their own solutions to local air service needs. Rochester International Airport (RST) will receive $850,000 in federal funding.
KIMT
SE Minnesota man arrested after string of odd behaviors at Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man whose vehicle fell into a wash bay pit at a Clear Lake car wash is facing felony criminal mischief charges after a string of odd behavior. Jerod Boynton, 42, of Rochester, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,500 bond. Authorities...
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
steeledodgenews.com
Friend launches fundraiser to help family who’s lost both parents
Sasha Giesler finds it unbelievable that tragedy could strike a family again in such a short period of time. Giesler became best friends with Kayla Wimer-Wood about 10 years ago and even closer six years ago when she lost her husband, Dennis Wimer Jr., who suffered a brain injury after being critically hurt in a motorcycle crash. He survived the crash, but died several months later after falling and getting another brain injury.
visitwinona.com
Float and Paddle the Root River
Midwest Living listed the Root River in the driftless area of southeastern Minnesota as one of 7 rivers to “float and paddle” in Minnesota. The river spans 80 miles and has a “gentle to moderate” flow, making it a an enjoyable, leisurely and effortless trip down river. “The Root River rewards with charming towns and fantastic bike trails along the way.” In one of those charming town is the Driftless Trading Post, a river outfitting service in Peterson which rents kayaks, canoes and float tubes. They also a run a farm-to-table eatery with locally raised products. Sounds like a perfect way to to spend a summer day.
Rochester Area Included in Flood Watch Through Sunday Morning
..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...*. WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.*. WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,...
KAAL-TV
Pacesetter Sweet 16 Saturday recap: Hayfield, PEM, and Spring Grove in action
(ABC 6 News) -- Several Southeast Minnesota HS teams were on hand at the Pacesetter Sweet 16 basketball tournament in St. Joseph. In the opening round, Hayfield faced Benilde-St. Margaret, Orono faced Spring Grove and Armstrong took on P.E.M.
Plea Deal For Former Rochester Athletic Club Employee
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - On the day his trial was scheduled to begin, a former employee of the Rochester Athletic Club entered into a plea agreement involving allegations of criminal sexual conduct. 39-year-old Bradley Dorsher, who now lives in Brandon Minnesota, today admitted to a fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct...
KIMT
Crash between two SUVs in Olmsted County
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County has resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 1:41 pm at the intersection of Highway 63 and Interstate 90. A 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 73-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was westbound on I-90 and exited onto Highway 63 when it collided with a 2015 Ford Escape driven by a 19-year-old female from Kirkwood, Missouri.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police report multiple overdoses first weekend in August
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police reported four overdose calls with five victims between Friday and Sunday of the first weekend in August. At about 7:41 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, officers responded to the 10 block of 11th Avenue NE for a 31-year-old man who had overdosed and was unresponsive. Officers administered Narcan, an emergency medical treatment for overdose, and the man became responsive. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance.
Cresco Times
Manure tanker rolls near Riceville
HOWARD COUNTY - On Aug. 3, 2022 at approximately 10:55 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a semi with a manure tanker went in the ditch on 130th St., west of Bell Ave. (south and east of Riceville). The caller advised that approximately 5,000 gallons...
