Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale

Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s. Spring breakers, hippies, movie stars, and legendary concerts. Fort Lauderdale and Broward County was a groovy place to be in 1960s. Join Stranahan House historian Merry Wajda, as she takes a nostalgic look at Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960s on Wednesday, August 31 via Zoom. Merry will also discuss serious topics like the Civil Rights Movement, woman’s liberation, and anti-war protests in the area. You do not want to miss this far out program! Tickets are free for members and $5 for non-member. You can purchase your tickets at https://stranahanhouse.org/events/

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO