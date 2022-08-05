Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale

Read on wsvn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Related
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
Click10.com
30 violations found inside South Florida Chick-fil-A
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut...
cw34.com
'Facial Specialist' arrested for practicing nursing without a license in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is facing charges of practicing nursing without a license when one of her patients needed medical treatment, after she removed their stiches. Pembroke Pines police say the Florida Department of Health got a complaint about an unlicensed person practicing without a license.
Salon worker arrested after treating woman’s surgical wound without licenses, police say
A salon worker in Pembroke Pines has been arrested after a months-long investigation found she misrepresented herself as a licensed masseuse and practiced nursing without a license by treating a woman’s wounds after a surgery in South America, police said. Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, of Miramar, was arrested at the Couture Salon & Spa in Pembroke Pines on Friday. A Florida Department of Health ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County's newest school ready to welcome students
We are two days away from a new school year and hundreds of students on Wednesday will walk through the doors of a brand new Palm Beach County elementary school for the first time.
Feeling Stressed? School Starts In South Florida Next Week
Experts say now is the time to start preparing so you can transition easily next week.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000
The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Flaming Grill, Moloko, and La Romanita
Miami's latest round of openings includes a newcomer to Hialeah's Amelia District with La Romanita, a new restaurant in partnership with Miami chef Jose Mendin dubbed Moloko, and the first Florida location for Flaming Grill Buffet in Broward County. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email...
RELATED PEOPLE
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Enjoy Tapas & Small Plates in Miami
Miami is home to hot weather and hotter nightlife. It’s a bustling tourist spot and is full of adventure. An equally endearing trait of this city, in addition to its gorgeous atmosphere and buzzing nightlife, is its culture. One thing that’s reflective of Miami’s rich culture is its food,...
purewow.com
27 Unmissable Things to Do in Miami with Kids
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Struggling to find a roster of fun, unique things to do in Miami with kids? You’ve come to the right...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Steven Hoff, M.D., Joins Baptist Health’s Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute as a Cardiac and Thoracic Surgeon
August 3, 2022 – Board-certified cardiac and thoracic surgeon Steven Hoff, M.D., joins Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, part of Baptist Health. Dr. Hoff specializes in adult cardiac surgery. “We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Hoff to Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute,” said Joseph McGinn, M.D., chief of cardiac surgery...
WSVN-TV
Pan-Am airlways globe refurbished and relocated to Downtown Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A global effort to save the iconic Pan-Am airways globe has come to fruition. The historic artifact from the 1930s has been refurbished and now sits in its new home at Miami World Center in downtown Miami. The globe was ordered by Pan American Airways to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man beat unconscious on South Florida beach after fight over bathroom line
Man beat unconscious on South Florida beach after fight over bathroom line
Police ID man, 67, struck, killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — For the second time in five days, a man has been struck and killed by a Brightline train. Rodney Bondanella, 67, walked around the crossing gates at MLK Boulevard and was struck by a train at about 2 p.m. Sunday, a Boynton Beach police spokesman said. The train, travelling at...
tamaractalk.com
Broward County Hosts Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Job Fair
Careers are about to take flight at FLA Live Arena. Broward County will host the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Job Fair at the arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The fair, which seeks to fill an unspecified number of airport and aviation jobs, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WSVN-TV
Vehicle collides with a CSX train in Dania Beach; child transported to hospital
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old child was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle collided with a CSX train in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene along Griffin Road and Anglers Avenue, Monday morning. Individuals in the vehicle suffered minor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
WSVN-TV
Who Has To Pay?
(WSVN) - Someone else planted the tree, and it’s not on your property. Now, the tree is causing problems and you have to pay for the repairs or do you? It’s why one homeowner called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. With South Florida real estate prices just...
soulofmiami.org
Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s 8/31/22
Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s. Spring breakers, hippies, movie stars, and legendary concerts. Fort Lauderdale and Broward County was a groovy place to be in 1960s. Join Stranahan House historian Merry Wajda, as she takes a nostalgic look at Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960s on Wednesday, August 31 via Zoom. Merry will also discuss serious topics like the Civil Rights Movement, woman’s liberation, and anti-war protests in the area. You do not want to miss this far out program! Tickets are free for members and $5 for non-member. You can purchase your tickets at https://stranahanhouse.org/events/
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Video Voyeurism at Aventura Mall Had Dozens of Videos: Police
A man is facing a video voyeurism charge after police said he was filming multiple women at Aventura Mall. Andrew Joseph Eastburg, 22, of Lake Worth, was arrested Sunday at the mall, an arrest report said. The investigation began after Eastburg was pointed out by a mall patron as filming...
Comments / 0