ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

‘Underweight’ beluga whale in France’s River Seine near Paris prompts rescue effort

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46U7os_0h5MlNOE00
A beluga whale. Rescuers are trying to assist a possibly ill beluga that has swum through the River Seine to a lock about 70km outside Paris, France.

A beluga whale that swam up the River Seine in France appears to be underweight and officials are worried about its health, regional authorities say.

The protected species, usually found in cold Arctic waters, had made its way up the waterway and reached a lock about 70km (44 miles) from Paris.

The whale was first spotted on Tuesday in the river that flows through the French capital to the English Channel, and follows the rare appearance of a killer whale in the Seine just over two months ago.

French rescue services, firefighters and biodiversity officials mobilised swiftly and kept a close eye on the whale throughout the day to evaluate the “worrying” health of the mammal, the local prefecture said on Thursday.

The whale – which is currently between the Poses and Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne dams, about 70km north-west of Paris – seems to be underweight and have “skin changes”.

Gerard Mauger, deputy head of French Marine Mammal Research Group said the mammal spent “very little time on the surface” and appeared to have good lung capacity. But he said rescuers were struggling to guide the whale to the mouth of the Seine.

Officials did not specify the size, but an adult beluga can reach up to 4 metres (13ft) long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omPkV_0h5MlNOE00
A firefighter monitors the beluga whale’s movements from a drone flying above it. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Authorities in Normandy’s Eure department urged people to keep their distance to avoid distressing the animal.

Lamya Essemlali, head of the non-profit marine conservation organisation Sea Shepherd, said some of her team would arrive with drones in the evening to help locate the whale more easily.

“The environment is not very welcoming for the beluga, the Seine is very polluted and cetaceans are extremely sensitive to noise,” she said, adding that the Seine was “very noisy”.

In late May, the killer whale – also known as an orca, but technically part of the dolphin family – was found dead in the Seine between Le Havre and Rouen. The animal had found itself stranded in the river and was unable to make its way back to the ocean despite attempts by officials to guide it.

“The urgency is to feed the whale to prevent it from suffering the same fate as the orca,” Essemlali said.

The prefecture said it would assist and monitor Sea Shepherd’s efforts.

The Eure authorities said lone belugas did sometimes swim further south than usual, and were able to temporarily survive in fresh water. They migrated away from the Arctic in the autumn to feed as ice formed, but they rarely ventured so far south.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Guardian

Beluga whale stranded in Seine to be given vitamins

French authorities were planning on Saturday to give vitamins to a beluga whale that swam way up the Seine, as they raced to save the malnourished cetacean that is refusing food. The apparently underweight whale was first spotted Tuesday in the river that flows through Paris to the Channel. On...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Massive swarm of jellyfish surround boat off Israel’s coast

Swarms of jellyfish have turned up in waters off Israel’s Mediterranean coast, with the climate crisis being named as one possible reason for the boom.Footage shared by the country’s nature and parks authority shows aerial footage of the gelatinous creatures surrounding one boat, off the coast of Haifa, a city in the north.There are worries the jellyfish could clog up the desalination plants used to supplement Isreal’s water supply.“They cause real damage here. You can definitely say that global warming contributes to these massive swarms,” a spokesperson from the nature and parks authority said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Inflation and cost of living crisis: Why is everything more expensive?Joe Biden awarded Israeli Presidential Medal of HonourJoe Biden arrives in Israel for start of Middle East tour
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Seine#Rescue Team#Paris#The English Channel#Normandy S Eure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
France
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pets
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

394K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy