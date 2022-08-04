ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Stanton, PA

$207 million Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Westmoreland Sheetz

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4gTV_0h5MlCgF00

Someone's Powerball dream has come true!

The winning ticket worth nearly 207-million dollars was sold at a Sheetz in Westmoreland County.

The store on North Center Avenue in New Stanton will get a 100-thousand dollar bonus for selling the ticket.

The last Powerball jackpot for a Pennsylvania winner was back in March 2018

If you haven't checked your tickets, the winning numbers drawn were 9-21-56-57-66, and the red Powerball 11.

And if you do have the ticket, lottery officials say you should sign it immediately.

