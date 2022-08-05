CMS high school coach accused of sending explicit messages to student, district investigating

West Charlotte High School West Charlotte High School (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — A West Charlotte High School coach is no longer on the job after he allegedly exchanged sexually explicit messages with a female student, our partners at The Charlotte Observer learned through interviews and copies of the messages obtained this week.

Two sources confirmed to the Observer that Ryan Copeland — a former teacher, girl’s soccer coach, JV girl’s basketball coach, and a dean of students at West Charlotte High — sent the messages to the 18-year-old via Instagram in early May, just a month before he was named Queen City conference girls soccer coach of the year by his peers.

The teenager is one of his former students and a soccer player, according to a source close to the Lions’ sports programs with direct knowledge of the situation surrounding Copeland’s departure.

The West Charlotte junior varsity girl’s basketball team, which Copeland helped coach, was at a camp at UNC Charlotte on June 16 when someone on the team saw some of the correspondence between Copeland and the female student on social media, according to one source close to the program.

The players went into the stands and began sharing the correspondence with their parents.

Both sources told the Observer that the messages were explicit in nature and that Copeland’s departure from CMS is directly related to the still-active investigation.

This news comes on the same day that Channel 9 learned the head coach at West Charlotte High School football team was suspended. CMS did not say why Sam Greiner was suspended, adding, “We do not comment further on personnel matters.”

