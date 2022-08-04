ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

McKinney Fire containment improves; Yeti and Alex Fire Complex causes new evacuations in Siskiyou

By Mike Chapman and Michele Chandler, Redding Record Searchlight
 4 days ago
Fire officials overseeing efforts to contain the McKinney Fire are planning another community meeting Friday night at the Siskiyou Golden Fair grounds in Yreka.

Thursday's announcement comes as Siskiyou County deals with a new threat from the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex, which prompted Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue to order residents in the Happy Camp area to leave their homes.

Also, a fresh fire called the Smokey Fire started Thursday morning off Beaver Creek and Forest Road 48N01, west of Hilt in the county.

Separately, damage assessment teams on Thursday combed through burned areas along the Klamath River, tallying homes and buildings that the McKinney Fire either destroyed or damaged. The sheriff's office anticipated about 50 volunteer search and rescue members would participate.

"Our crews are still working diligently to do a thorough assessment of structures damaged by the fire," the sheriff's office said.

The fire grew to 58,668 acres, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported Thursday morning. The new size represented an increase of 1,149 acres from Wednesday.

About 3,000 people have been displaced by the fire, which saw containment rise Wednesday night to 10%, the first time since the fire started last Friday afternoon.

New evacuation orders east of Happy Camp

The Yeti and Alex fires, meanwhile, had grown to 4,626 acres with 0% containment by Thursday afternoon.

The Yeti Fire is between Happy Camp and Seiad Valley, west of the McKinney Fire, while the Alex Fire is closer to the Oregon border. They are threatening 336 structures.

Motorists on Highway 96 can expect to see trees burning in the Yeti Fire, officials said.

"While activity in this area picked up Wednesday, crews are along the highway to catch any embers that try to push the fire over the river," officials said.

Follow the live updates: New evacuation orders east of Happy Camp

Crews are building primary fire lines but also constructing secondary lines to protect the communities of Seiad and Happy Camp.

Officials set up a temporary evacuation point at the Karuk Tribal Wellness Center, 627 Jacobs Way, in Happy Camp.

They closed the shelter at Weed Community Center relocated it to the Kahtishraam Wellness Center located at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.

The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services was being challenged by a Verizon outage in the fire area and gave residents instructions for using 911.

"We are aware of the outage. If you are a Verizon customer, you can still call 9-1-1 if you have an emergency. 9-1-1 continues to work even when your cell phone does not have reception. You can also turn on Wi-Fi calling if you have access to Wi-Fi," OES officials said. "Please only call 9-1-1 if you have a true emergency."

Teams checking homes, building in McKinney Fire zone

Smoke is expected to linger in the Yreka area for the next several days as the fire continues to burn, smoke analyst John Iiames said at a Wednesday evening community meeting in Fort Jones, which drew dozens of people.

"We will get smoke because it's too big a fire, it will not dissipate," said Iiames. "We're not going to get winds from the north for a while. It will just kind of sit and then come on down" over communities impacted by the wildfire, he said.

While thunderstorms and heavy rain doused portions of the fire on Tuesday — and unleashed severe flash flooding and destructive flows of mud and debris in some areas — the McKinney Fire continues to burn.

All told, the storms dropped between 1 to 3 inches of rain on the eastern flank of the blaze with the higher amounts falling on the eastern one-third. The western half of the fire didn't get any measurable precipitation.

Dennis Burns, a fire behavior analyst who helps model where the fire is likely to head next, said the majority of the wildfire area received less than one-tenth of an inch of rain this week. So the fire is still alive and producing smoke.

"We would've been better off to have one inch of rain over three days than the three inches of rain that we got in one hour yesterday," Burns said at the community meeting. "All it did was it gave us a pause."

A rain-damaged bridge led to one firefighter being injured, Klamath National Forest Supervisor Rachel Smith said in a Facebook post. The firefighter received treatment at Fairchild Medical Center and was released late Tuesday night, she said.

Members of search and rescue teams are expected to check more than 200 structures over the next few days in areas that have burned, said LaRue.

"We are checking to see if anybody is deceased," he said, while county officials have started damage inspections to determine if it is safe for people to return to their homes.

Four people have lost their lives in the wildfire, which leveled the small town of Klamath River.

Wednesday night also brought some positives.

After several areas in Yreka and Hawkinsville were downgraded from evacuation orders to evacuation warnings, some residents could return to their homes, the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services said.

Officials stressed the situation still remains unsettled and urged residents to stay vigilant and ready to quickly evacuate if necessary.

"This is sleeping giant right now," said Darryl Laws, unified incident commander with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. About 2,200 firefighters are working on the blaze, said Laws.

While the McKinney Fire's cause remains under investigation, Smith said earlier this week that it was "clear this fire was not caused by lightning."

A specialized U.S. Forest Service team is on site trying to identify a cause for the wildfire, Smith said.

Michele Chandler and Mike Chapman write for the Redding Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. Follow Michele on Twitter at @MChandler_RS, call her at 530-338-7753 or email her at michele.chandler@redding.com. Email Mike at michael.chapman@redding.com Please support our entire newsroom's commitment to public service journalism by subscribing today.

theashlandchronicle.com

What Happens When a City Goes AWOL?

Twelve years ago, with great fanfare and predictions for job-creating new businesses, the city of Ashland adopted a master plan for a 70-acre site bordering MIstletoe Road and Siskiyou Boulevard, just off Tolman Creek Road. The former Croman lumber mill would become a mix of industrial, office and mixed uses with a neighborhood center and open space for creeks, ponds and wetlands.
ASHLAND, OR
