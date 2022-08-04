ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Updated CDC recommendations call for face masks in 5 Arizona counties, but not Maricopa

By Stephanie Innes and Alison Steinbach, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4conPd_0h5Mkxgp00

Updated federal guidance for the first time in weeks has lifted an indoor face mask recommendation in Arizona's most populated county.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Maricopa County at the "low" COVID-19 community level on Thursday, meaning face masks are not explicitly recommended for most people in indoor public areas.

Maricopa County had been designated at the "high" level since July 14. The guidance is updated weekly and ranks counties as low, medium and high, or green, yellow and orange.

Counties that were designated at the "high" level on Thursday were Mohave, Navajo, Apache, Yuma and La Paz. The CDC recommends residents in counties with a "high" designation wear face masks when in public areas indoors regardless of vaccination status.

In addition to Maricopa County, other counties designated low as of Thursday are Yavapai, Pinal and Greenlee counties. Coconino, Gila, Graham, Cochise, Santa Cruz and Pima counties are all in the medium community level.

Nearly 42% of counties across the country were designated as "high" as of Thursday's update.

Navajo and Apache counties have been designed as high since June 9. La Paz has been ranked high every week since June 23 (except for July 7), Mohave since June 30 and Yuma since July 14.

The metrics are based on a county’s COVID-19 hospital bed use, COVID-19 hospital admissions and case rates for the virus over the past week.

COVID-19 Aug. 4 update:Cases increase by 15,034, with 74 new known deaths

Face masks are not explicitly recommended for residents in counties at the medium level except for certain people, including those who are immunocompromised, at high risk for severe disease, or have a household or social contact at high risk for severe disease.

The CDC also recommends "enhanced prevention measures in high-risk congregate settings" in communities designated at the medium level.

Areas of the country with large swaths of counties in the "high" designation include Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia and Louisiana.

While face mask recommendations have changed, a CDC map of COVID-19 virus transmission indicates that transmission remained high in 94% of U.S. counties as of the most recent update.

Reported COVID-19 cases in Arizona have continued to increase at a relatively consistent weekly pace.

State health officials on Wednesday added 15,034 new COVID-19 cases and 74 new known deaths over the weeklong period ending July 30. June and July have seen relatively similar weekly case additions.

Case counts are still far below the winter, state data shows. Case numbers in recent months likely are not showing the full picture of infections as many more people have used at-home test kits and may not report positive results to their doctors or county health departments.

Arizona, like other states, is seeing an ongoing case increase largely driven by two contagious subvariants of the virus, BA.4 and BA.5, with BA.5 the more dominant of the two.

The contagiousness of BA.5 likely is contributing to reinfections and infections of people who are fully vaccinated and boosted given its contagiousness and ability to evade antibodies.

Reach the reporter at Stephanie.Innes@gannett.com or at 602-444-8369. Follow her on Twitter @stephanieinnes.

Reach the reporter at Alison.Steinbach@arizonarepublic.com or at 602-444-4282. Follow her on Twitter @alisteinbach.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 57

Charlie Frey
4d ago

I wonder why Yuma is oh that's right because we have thousands of illegals coming through that aren't even tested for anything much less the covid

Reply(5)
49
MRTZ LLC
4d ago

Hey Hey, people be nice Sleepy Joe and Fauci have both been double vax'ed and double boosted and double masked.And they were fully protected.Ooh wait the both got COVID, there goes that idea !!!

Reply(8)
35
Parabellum
4d ago

Let me guess? Most of these counties made the list because they’re hard red, right? I know Navajo and Apache won’t vote blue for love or money so I guess we’ll be put on lockdown. Show Low is almost the only city left in the country with a THRIVING Trump store, lmao. We won’t be bullied with threats of the flu, most people in the area haven’t worn masks since late 2020 and I don’t see that changing.

Reply
15
Related
azpm.org

COVID transmission rates dropping in Arizona

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevent now classifies only a third of Arizona counties as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19. A week ago, nearly the entire state was classified as having high transmission rates according to the CDC. Maricopa and Pinal counties are among four counties...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona teen increasing coming across fentanyl, authorities say

At first, Alessandro Regge was misdiagnosed with a skin condition, but after his symptoms worsened, he was tested for monkeypox. Phoenix-area students, teachers hope for normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. It's a more relaxed atmosphere when it comes to COVID-19 protocols at Phoenix-area schools but there...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

New data shows more than 2,000 teacher vacancies in Arizona

PHOENIX — There are more than 2,000 teacher vacancies across the state, according to data collected by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA). ASPAA, a group that represents human resources in Arizona schools, began surveying public and charter school districts across the state in 2015. The surveys are meant to gauge the number of teacher vacancies in Arizona, and how those vacancies are being addressed.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix

The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign of Arizona's importance to the GOP's "new right" of election deniers and fake electors: Florida governor Ron DeSantis is flying in for a rally Sunday with candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Arizona#Face Mask#Louisiana#Public Health#Navajo#Pima
AZFamily

Arizona students head back to school without mask mandates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eighth-grade math teacher Ramarao Cheepurupalli noticed a difference when kids showed up for class Monday at Morris K. Udall Middle School in Phoenix. No mandatory masks. No learning from home. For the first time in three years, the school year is starting without all the COVID chaos. “They need the face to face interaction, somebody to guide you,” said Cheepurupalli. “This is the safest place for some of them.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Kari Lake is the GOP Nominee. Here's What She Wants to Do to Arizona

After three long days tallying ballots and one very nutty election night jubilee, Trump-backed Kari Lake is the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona. Her opponent’s early lead in Maricopa County wasn’t enough to survive Lake’s midnight comeback on Tuesday, when she pulled ahead by 10,000 votes. By Thursday morning, the Associated Press called the primary race for Lake. By the next morning, her lead grew to more than 19,000 votes.
ARIZONA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
kunm.org

Eight counties at high COVID levels where CDC recommends indoor masking.

New Mexico now has eight counties at the highest levels of COVID-19, three less than last week, according to the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. Still populous counties like Bernalillo and Sandoval are red and the CDC and state health officials recommend that anyone in such counties wear N95 masks indoors in public settings.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
fox10phoenix.com

'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years

PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving while intoxicated, fleeing from officers and injuring parade-goers and two Gallup police officers who tried to stop the vehicle, court documents said. In a statement, New Mexico State Police said that investigators have no reason to suspect the crime was motivated by hate. No one was killed. The people who were hurt, including the police officers, suffered mostly minor injuries, said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as the Chevrolet Tahoe drove through the parade route. The vehicle sped through downtown Gallup about 15 minutes after the nighttime parade started that served as the kick-off event for the 10-day Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration.
GALLUP, NM
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy