SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, South Korea's first lunar mission: Best tweets, photos from social

Just after 7 p.m. EDT, Floridians were treated to a second rocket launch from Cape Canaveral. This time, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket to fly South Korea's first lunar mission.

The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, or KPLO, is a satellite designed to orbit the moon with a suite of South Korean experiments and one U.S.-built instrument, according to NASA. It will study the lunar environment and topography, identify potential landing sites for future missions, and demonstrate "space internet" capabilities.

Falcon 9 flew to the east and then dropped off its first stage booster for a drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean. It should sail into Port Canaveral for checkouts and refurbishment before the end of the weekend.

At 6:29 this morning, United Launch Alliance launched an Atlas V rocket and Space Force payload from Florida.

The 194-foot Atlas V rocket took a ballistic missile warning satellite, known as SBIRS GEO-6, on an eastern trajectory after its liftoff from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Dual space launches caught on social media

Social media captured the evening launch with some of the most beautiful photographs and videos. Below is a photo gallery of the early morning ULA Atlas V rocket launch and the best tweets and photos from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch.

Best tweets, photos of ULA Atlas V launch: Cape Canaveral, Vero Beach, West Palm Beach, DeLand

