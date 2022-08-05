ACLU calls on LCPD to release body camera video from deadly officer-involved shooting

Read on kfoxtv.com
Related
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police explain why armed robbery suspect walked out of El Paso hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — KFOX14 has learned the Las Cruces Police Department did not have an officer to watch over a suspect that was transferred to University Medical Center of El Paso who was involved in an armed robbery. Joshua Lopez, a suspect, walked out of the El...
KFOX 14
Man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini accused of threatening victim with weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church in east El Paso reportedly swore at and threatened another man, according to a sworn statement released by the El Paso Police Department Monday. Efren Castaneda, 44, reportedly said "You are f****** dead or you...
cbs4local.com
21 year old dies after aggravated assault; El Paso police, deputies investigate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunday morning the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was advised of a gunshot victim who had been taken to Sierra/Providence Hospital at east El Paso. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit responded and began their investigation. The Victim, 21 year old Cisqo Rodriguez, of...
KFOX 14
El Paso police warn parents, teens about house parties advertised on social media
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department issued an "urgent message" Monday about house parties that are being promoted on social media. El Paso police say numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these house parties, also known as mansion parties, some of which resulted in death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report of body found in Las Cruces
UPDATE: According to Las Cruce police, the death appears to be natural. The body will undergo an autopsy. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police are investigating a report of a body found on the 2000 block of Lohman Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Report of body found in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
'Somebody comes and ruins it': Vehicles vandalized in Lower Valley neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police are investigating a string of vandalism in the Thomas Manor neighborhood, located by Yarbough Drive and Alameda Avenue, in the Lower Valley. KFOX14 viewers shared photos of vehicles that were sprayed painted. Police said some homes were vandalized. “This graffiti we...
El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise”
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are issuing an urgent warning to teenagers, twenty-somethings, parents and homeowners about the dangers of "house" or "mansion" parties that have been promoted on social media platforms. The police department says numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these parties, and that's led to retaliatory violence at the The post El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise” appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Law enforcement respond to an incident in West El Paso
Law enforcement responded to an incident on Interstate 10 in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on I-10 east near Sunland Park Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown if there were any injuries. No other information has been made available. All...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
EPPD: Warning issued to parents over house parties promoted on social media
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued a message to parents warning it was "urgent." The department is warning the public about attending random “house parties” or “mansion parties” that are promoted on social media, the police release stated. Numerous shootings,...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police responds to 5 officer involved shootings this year; 2 of them deadly
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department has seen five officer-involved shootings this year. That number has matched all officer-involved shootings that happened last year. Las Cruces Police Chief Miguel Dominguez said there's been an increase in assaults on officers that has the police department alarmed. "Our...
Person taken into custody after altercation at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police officials said one person was taken into custody during mass at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Vista de Sol Drive. According to officials with the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, an altercation broke out between two people outside the church building outside of the sanctuary. Police The post Person taken into custody after altercation at east El Paso church appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Suspect in custody after threatening people at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso confirmed Sunday evening that no threat was made to congregants of Mother Cabrini Catholic Church during the 11:30 a.m. Mass. After reports of an altercation between two individuals elsewhere in the church building outside of the sanctuary, authorities from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body recovered from a canal in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in a canal, according to Las Cruces police Department. The body was reportedly found in a canal, close to the intersection of Lohman Ave. and Del Monte St. Police officers where the ones recovering the body. No other information has been provided. This is a developing […]
KVIA
Police looking for car involved in road-rage incident that left a 3-year-old hospitalized
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are looking for any information that will help identify the suspects who were involved in a road-rage incident that left a 3-year-old hospitalized. Police say they are looking for the driver and passenger of a blue Honda Civic, pictured at the top...
KFOX 14
Border Patrol agents find 44 migrants in central El Paso stash house; Mexican man arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents found 44 migrants in a human smuggling stash house in central El Paso Friday. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso Station Anti-Smuggling Unit received information regarding three properties in El Paso, possibly being used as human smuggling stash houses, according to U.S. Border Patrol.
KVIA
21-year-old dies after arriving to hospital with gunshot wound
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a gunshot incident that left one man dead Sunday morning. EPSO said 21-year-old Cisqo Rodriguez was taken to the Providence East hospital early this morning with a gunshot wound. Rodriguez died from his injury. Little more information...
Armed robbery suspect shot by Las Cruces police disappears from hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Lopez, one of the men suspected in a shoplifting that escalated into a police shooting, has disappeared. Lopez is one of two men accused of running from Las Cruces police last week after reports that they were stealing an air conditioner from Lowe’s. The men are accused of pointing a gun […]
El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating an unknown problem in the area of 750 Sunland Park, near the Sunland Park Mall. Officials said a victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries. ABC-7 is working to learn what the problem is. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The post El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
CBP: 16-year-old accused of smuggling 16 pounds of fentanyl at Ysleta port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 16-year-old American citizen was arrested and accused of attempting to smuggle 16 pounds of fentanyl at the Ysleta port of entry, officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Officials said the teen was the driver of the vehicle transporting the drugs.
Comments / 1