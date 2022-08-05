ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Watch Promising LA Prospect Hit a RBI Double in First MLB At-Bat

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8275_0h5MkPsF00

Miguel Vargas followed James Outman's lead and recorded a big hit in his first ever MLB at-bat.

Last week, Dodgers prospect James Outman was the talk of the town after hitting a home run at Coors Field in his first career MLB at-bat as part of a 3-for-4 Dodgers debut. On Wednesday, it was Miguel Vargas' turn to make a big impact in his first career at-bat in the majors.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Vargas was called up on Tuesday to keep the roster whole after the Dodgers shipped Jake Lamb to the Mariners for cash considerations or a player to be named later. The Cuban youngster was in the lineup as the Dodgers designated hitter batting seventh.

In the top of the second with a 2-2 count, andwith his mother, father, and three brothers in the stands at Oracle Park, Vargas crushed a double to right centerfield off of Giants starter Alex Cobb to plate Trayce Thompson. Had Vargas not been playing at Oracle Park, which has a notoriously deep right centerfield, the ball might have landed in the seats at some other parks.

Instead Vargas hit a ground-rule double to start off his MLB career in style.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Vargas then promptly stole third base, but was stranded at second after James Outman and Austin Barnes stuck out back-to-back.

The 22-year-old right-handed hitter finished 2-for-4 with two RBI.

After the game, the latest upstart Dodgers prospect admitted to some nerves while he was on deck.

“I was really nervous when I was in the on-deck circle, but once I stepped into the box, I didn’t feel anything.”

All he felt was what it's like to hit a RBI double in the big leagues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Pete Rose Has Troubling Message For Female Reporter

Baseball's all-time leading hitter Pete Rose was at Citizens Bank Park to commemorate the 1980 World Series title he helped them win. But his return to the Phillies after decades led to a rather uncomfortable moment. At one point, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey asked Rose if he believed his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Rookie Phenom Has High Praise for LA Top Pitching Prospect

Dodgers fans are likely more familiar with the name “Julio Rodriguez” following the rookie’s impressive display during last month’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The All-Star rookie for the Mariners has been taking the league by storm this season. While his numbers aren’t eye-popping, he’s quickly becoming a thing of legend around Seattle. So much so that when you say Julio in the great northeast, people know exactly who you’re talking about.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lamb
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Austin Barnes
Person
Miguel Vargas
Person
Alex Cobb
The Spun

Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday

The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game

It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him

As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Coors Field#Cuban#Giants#Rbi
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy