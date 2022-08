Astoria’s Benton Moore, Merrick Benesch, Beck Olson and Owen Williams had a 3-0 record in the championship bracket to take first in Yakima’s 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Daryl Moore

A team from Astoria had the best winning percentage to finish first in its division in the annual Yakima “Hot Shots” 3-on-3 basketball tournament in late July.

Competing in the boys high school “Grizzlies” division, Astoria lost just one game in the tournament, but went undefeated in the playoff bracket to earn first place.