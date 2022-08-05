Bassett resentencing verdict expected “within the next two weeks”

Read on www.kxro.com
Tri-City Herald
Wrongful enforcement of DV protection order made family’s life hell, lawsuit alleges
Like many couples during the pandemic, Dontey and Rachel Watkins saw a strain in their marriage. But a wrongful arrest by the Olympia Police Department in November 2020 and a subsequent six months of criminal litigation made their lives hell, a federal civil rights lawsuit filed last week in the Western District of Washington alleges.
thejoltnews.com
Arrested on DUI suspicion, Lacey man accosts, harasses cops
A Lacey man was allegedly caught asleep at the wheel and began harassing officers after he was brought in custody. Olympia police arrested Jacob J. Rousseau, 28, on July 30 after a reported incident of driving under the influence (DUI) at the intersection of Cooper Point Road SW and Black Lake Boulevard SW.
KGW
Attorneys argue for the release of Washington man sentenced to life as a teen
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Brian Bassett was 16 years old when he was convicted of killing his parents and brother in 1995. In a Grays Harbor County courtroom Thursday, Bassett’s attorney argued he’s a poster child for rehabilitation and called for his release. “[Bassett] committed an...
thejoltnews.com
'Allow ... us to book offenders on probable cause charges and warrants' again
The following was presented to Thurston County's Board of County Commissioners yesterday. I’m coming before you today as a member and president of the Thurston County Deputy Sheriff Association. Our association is comprised of commissioned Deputies, Sgt’s, Lt’s and civilian legal assistants and other civilian roles. We, amongst many...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
The Crime Blotter: Golf club thief doesn’t get a mulligan, Man fires gun to unlock his car
Last week, Kent Police received a report of a stolen golf club valued at $500 from a golf course clubhouse in DuPont. The reporting party advised that he had a serial number and surveillance footage of the suspect and that the golf club was listed for sale on OfferUp. “Our...
Chronicle
Washington State Agriculture Officials Warn Against Rabbit Virus
OLYMPIA — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
mendofever.com
Washington Woman Admits to Law Enforcement She Sparked Yesterday’s Ogulin Fire in Clearlake
41-year-old Angela Kay Smith of Centralia, Washington has been booked into the Lake County jail facing two charges of arson after allegedly admitting to law enforcement a cigarette she was smoking sparked the Ogulin Fire that grew to 17.2 acres and caused mandatory evacuations yesterday afternoon. Sergeant Mike Perreault of...
Chronicle
Commentary: Election Fraud Mania Reaches the Trenches of Democracy
This has been vote-counting week around the state. But the guy in charge of counting them down in Mason County says he can't go into the vote-counting room. "If I go in, someone would immediately accuse me of fraud," says Paddy McGuire, Mason County's Democratic auditor. "I have a great team down there, so I just stay up here in my office."
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Tim Eyman’s ‘ultimate revenge’ against WA AG ‘is my continued political activism’
Tim Eyman has been forced to sell his Mukilteo home as financial restitution for more than $5.6 million in penalties and legal fees after a Thurston County judge’s finding that the political activist failed to report campaign contributions to the Public Disclosure Commission. “The fact that [Ferguson] would gloat...
Father of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson released from jail
GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — Andrew Carlson, the father of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson, has been released from prison. He pleaded guilty to felony endangerment charges back in March. At the time, investigators said that he and Oakley’s mother, Jordan Bowers, did not provide necessary medication for one of their...
Chronicle
Sirens: Rape Reported; Man Knocked Unconscious; Cash, Silver Stolen; Trespassing
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3. • A physical dispute between a man and a woman in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was reported just before 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 3. No arrests were made.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
Chronicle
Sirens: Drugs in the Bathroom ; Criminal Impersonation; Dog, Children Left in Car; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A vehicle prowl reported in the 600 block of Southwest William Avenue just after 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 is under investigation. • At 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 2, a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 600 block of Southwest 20th Street sometime overnight was reported. Other Theft. •...
Chronicle
DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday
At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
KXRO.com
First free-standing tsunami vertical evacuation tower in US placed on Pacific County coast
Tokeland has a new tsunami evacuation tower, and it’s the first of its kind. Washington Emergency Management Division shared that this structure is the first free-standing tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States. Located in Tokeland and built by the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe, they used internal funds...
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
Updated: Vehicle Stolen, Beehives Dumped in the Adna Area on Monday
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story was published in Thursday’s edition and included incorrect information. Roughly $11,000 worth of empty beehives were dumped on Frogner Road in Adna on Monday after an unidentified subject stole a pickup belonging to the owner of Hive 5 Bees in Rochester earlier that day.
thejoltnews.com
Quince Street Village welcomes its first residents from Franklin Street Mitigation Site
Quince Street Village, the new location for Olympia’s Mitigation Site project for the homeless, accepted its first batch of 12 occupants on Monday, August 1. According to the city’s statement, the Homeless Response Team is targeting moving half of the Franklin Street site tenants to the facility by this week and having all of them moved in by the end of the month.
KOMO News
Oakley Carlson case: Rally held outside Grays Harbor Co. jail amid dad's upcoming release
ABERDEEN, Wash. — Demonstrators protested on Sunday outside the Grays Harbor County Jail in anticipation of the expected release of the father of Oakley Carlson, who went missing late last year. Many of the protesters said they want to know where the 5-year-old girl is and feel her father,...
