Bassett resentencing verdict expected “within the next two weeks”

This has been vote-counting week around the state. But the guy in charge of counting them down in Mason County says he can't go into the vote-counting room. "If I go in, someone would immediately accuse me of fraud," says Paddy McGuire, Mason County's Democratic auditor. "I have a great team down there, so I just stay up here in my office."

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO