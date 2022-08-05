ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada gets low grades in new study on school systems

By Mitch Kelly
 4 days ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - With the gaps in test scores between low-poverty and high-poverty elementary schools growing by 15% to 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2022's States with the Best & Worst School Systems

In order to determine the best school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of quality and safety, ranging from pupil-teacher ratio and dropout rate to median standardized-test scores.

The bad news: Nevada didn’t fare too well.

The good news: we still did better than California.

Overall, Nevada ranked 39 th in the survey, with California taking 40 th place.

Nevada’s overall ranking was hurt by low scores in the categories of ‘Safety’ (47 th ), ‘Median ACT Score’ (tied for last with 4 other states), ‘Pupil-Teacher Ratio’ (48 th ),

On the plus side, Nevada finished in the Top 5 on the ‘Bullying Incidence Rate’ category, bettered only by the District of Columbia, Delaware, Georgia and Florida.

Eastern states dominate the top of WalletHub’s list, with Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia and Maryland grabbing the top five spots.

Earning failing grades in the WalletHub study: West Virginia, Arizona, Louisiana, Alaska, and New Mexico.

