Oklahoma State

KOCO

Oklahoma voters to choose which Republican will move ahead in race for state superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two weeks from Tuesday, voters will choose which Republican should move ahead in the race for state superintendent. One of the issues dominating the primary race is how to disburse state education funding. It is one issue that Ryan Walters and April Grace do not see eye to eye on – whether taxpayer dollars should be spent on vouchers that got somewhere other than public schools.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon

Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Bartlesville, OK
City
Lawton, OK
City
Fort Sill, OK
City
Copan, OK
State
Oklahoma State
107.3 PopCrush

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Haunted#This Abandoned Mansion
Z94

Anheuser-Busch Is Delivering Water To SW Oklahoma Fire Dept’s

Oklahoma is so dry right now that it literally only takes the smallest of sparks to ignite a devastating blaze. We've watched small fires quickly become huge fires for months now, and our various fire departments, most of which consist entirely of volunteers, deserve the utmost recognition for limiting the potential destruction so far.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

K-9 Splash held at McClure Pool

TULSA, Okla. — After Tulsa parks pools closed on Saturday, dogs were given the chance to swim at the annual K-9 Splash. The K-9 Splash was held at the McClure Pool, near 11th and Memorial, and took place over two sessions on Sunday. All dogs participating were required to...
TULSA, OK
News Break
Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

California Governor Insults Oklahoma

California Governor Gavin Newsom is guilt-tripping Hollywood over its use of Oklahoma was a film location. In a full-page advertisement in the latest VARIETY Trade Magazine, Newsom chided Hollywood production companies and directors for choosing economics and authentic locations over California’s values of protecting abortion and LGBTQ rights. Newsom...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma pastor battling courts, district attorney

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma pastor is battling the courts and now the district attorney. Oklahoma’s district attorney is trying to put a stop to a court ruling. Pastor Derrick Scobey’s attorney said it is an unprecedented case. The state wants this to slow down, but his attorney wants to keep proving the point that he’s innocent.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
KRMG

State of Oklahoma sues Florida company over management of federal COVID relief money for students

The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company they contracted to provide emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier Friday. The named plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. They filed against Florida-based Kleo Inc., ClassWallet’s parent company.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

Ultimate Unexplained

