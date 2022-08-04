Read on ultimateunexplained.com
publicradiotulsa.org
Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma
This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
KOCO
Oklahoma experts say not to ignore lightning after deadly strike in Washington, D.C.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma experts said not to ignore lightning after a deadly strike in Washington, D.C. In a tragic weather incident, three people were killed by a lightning strike in Washington, D.C. While it doesn’t happen often, lightning fatalities occur each year. KOCO 5 spoke with our...
KOCO
Oklahoma voters to choose which Republican will move ahead in race for state superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two weeks from Tuesday, voters will choose which Republican should move ahead in the race for state superintendent. One of the issues dominating the primary race is how to disburse state education funding. It is one issue that Ryan Walters and April Grace do not see eye to eye on – whether taxpayer dollars should be spent on vouchers that got somewhere other than public schools.
Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon
Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
Community fundraiser held for Tulsa bar destroyed in fire
TULSA, Okla. — Funds are being raised to help rebuild a beloved bar and cultural landmark. The Yellow Brick Road Bar was a total loss after a fire tore through much of the building last month. On Saturday, the Fur Shop in downtown Tulsa hosted YBR Night to help...
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
KOCO
Live your values and leave Oklahoma, California governor tells film industry
OKLAHOMA CITY — California’s governor is telling film executives not to do business in Oklahoma. Gov. Gavin Newsom put an ad in Variety magazine this week accusing Oklahoma of waging an assault on essential rights, specifically abortion access. He said California shares filmmakers’ values. The ad was...
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
Anheuser-Busch Is Delivering Water To SW Oklahoma Fire Dept’s
Oklahoma is so dry right now that it literally only takes the smallest of sparks to ignite a devastating blaze. We've watched small fires quickly become huge fires for months now, and our various fire departments, most of which consist entirely of volunteers, deserve the utmost recognition for limiting the potential destruction so far.
K-9 Splash held at McClure Pool
TULSA, Okla. — After Tulsa parks pools closed on Saturday, dogs were given the chance to swim at the annual K-9 Splash. The K-9 Splash was held at the McClure Pool, near 11th and Memorial, and took place over two sessions on Sunday. All dogs participating were required to...
New video of wild NE Oklahoma chase
Local law enforcement is providing an up-close look at a wild chase through Northeast Oklahoma earlier this week.
Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
Arsonist damages more than 60 acres across three OK counties
Fire investigators continue to find more clues as they investigate suspected arson across three Oklahoma counties, believed to be the cause of at least a dozen fires.
bartlesvilleradio.com
California Governor Insults Oklahoma
California Governor Gavin Newsom is guilt-tripping Hollywood over its use of Oklahoma was a film location. In a full-page advertisement in the latest VARIETY Trade Magazine, Newsom chided Hollywood production companies and directors for choosing economics and authentic locations over California’s values of protecting abortion and LGBTQ rights. Newsom...
Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
KOCO
Oklahoma pastor battling courts, district attorney
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma pastor is battling the courts and now the district attorney. Oklahoma’s district attorney is trying to put a stop to a court ruling. Pastor Derrick Scobey’s attorney said it is an unprecedented case. The state wants this to slow down, but his attorney wants to keep proving the point that he’s innocent.
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
State of Oklahoma sues Florida company over management of federal COVID relief money for students
The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company they contracted to provide emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier Friday. The named plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. They filed against Florida-based Kleo Inc., ClassWallet’s parent company.
Pow Wow held to raise money for veterans in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tribal citizens and color guards from across the nation are in Broken Arrow for a three day Pow Wow meant to raise awareness for veterans. The event is being held to benefit Mission 22, which has played a vital role in helping veterans with resources and support.
