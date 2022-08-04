Big Boned BBQ returns to Minnesota State Mankato

Read on www.keyc.com
Madison Lake, Mankato area to host 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener
The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
Minnesota Senior Games coming to Mankato
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-9-22 - clipped version
2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?
With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
VetsFest comes to North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Rain poured down Saturday as members of the North Mankato American Legion and the public gathered to raise money for area veterans. Much louder than the sound of raindrops however, was the sound of music. The Pat McLaughin Band plays at events like these across Minnesota,...
Mankato City Council adopts land acknowledgement resolution
Minnesota State football opens up fall camp
The Minnesota Senior Games are coming back to Mankato for the second year in a row.
Five Mavericks, three staff members from MSU-Mankato selected for USA Hockey Festival
MANKATO, Minn. — Five Minnesota State University-Mankato players and three staff members have been selected to participate in the 2022 USA Hockey Women's National Festival, which takes place Aug. 8-13 at the LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y. The 2022 U.S. Women's National Team, along with the U.S. Under-18 Select...
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson School District face bond referendum
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD - clipped version
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota's relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato.
Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato. The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music along with local vendors and food and beverages;...
Things to know for elections tomorrow...
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota's relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato.
Mankato road, trail to close Monday morning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There will be some road closures for motorists to look out for, this morning. At 7 a.m., a portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine St. will be temporarily closed for exploratory excavation. It’s part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization...
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
Mankato Ribfest closes Saturday due to stormy weather
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday’s stormy weather caused the closure of Mankato’s Ribfest. The Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center posting on social media that Ribfest would close for the day at 4:00 Saturday due to the worsening weather conditions. The events center says refunds for tickets bought...
Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota's relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato.
In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
DNR wants public input on state wolf population
This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Voters should be aware that they're choosing who will be on...
Names of injured bicyclists in crash near Mapleton released
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the five bicyclists injured in a crash near Mapleton Friday. Sheriff’s Captain Paul Barta says all five individuals are out of the hospital and are expected to recover. Police say Nora Caven, 13, of rural Mankato, and...
