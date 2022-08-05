State Rep. McFarland talks adverse childhood experiences in the school system

(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the southbound lane. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Harris, 70, of Pineville, was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

PINEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO