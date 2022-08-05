State Rep. McFarland talks adverse childhood experiences in the school system

Read on www.kalb.com
Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was...
City of Alexandria training program helps employees earn commercial driver’s license
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria has launched an innovative new program to train city employees to earn a Class A, B or D Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). “The city always has a need for drivers,” said Oscar Donta Howard Jr.,...
2019 LLWS Championship team from Louisiana unveils new exhibit at La. Sports Hall of Fame
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - An iconic moment in Louisiana history, now on full display at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Three years ago, one team from River Ridge, Louisiana made history at the Little League World Series becoming the first group from the state to ever win the LLWS Championship.
Colfax man arrested for sending explicit photos to Concordia minor
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Colfax man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sending explicit photos to a minor in Concordia Parish. The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Bradly J. Dyer, 26, of Colfax, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles. Along with the photos,...
Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the January 2022, death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches. He faces charges of first-degree murder in both their deaths.
Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning
(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the southbound lane. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Harris, 70, of Pineville, was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Woodyard Drive
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Woodyard Drive early on Saturday, August 6. At around 12:45 a.m., NPD officers heard several gunshots fired in the area of Woodyard Drive. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a vehicle crashed into a utility pole with front end damage in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive.
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Marksville Tigers
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers are ready to start this season because the way last year went for them was not their brand of football. They finished the season 3-8 and were a first-round exit in the playoffs. Senior Linebacker Hunter Warren said he is ready to move...
