Read on www.keyc.com
Related
KEYC
Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for input on the Highway 4 construction project from...
KEYC
Madison Lake, Mankato area to host 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - With summer still in full swing, there is still plenty of time to enjoy summer outdoor activities. But planning for next summer has already begun, as Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday the location of the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener. “I feel really strongly about...
KEYC
Mankato City Council adopts land acknowledgement resolution
The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
KEYC
Minnesota Senior Games coming to Mankato
The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Mankato road, trail to close Monday morning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There will be some road closures for motorists to look out for, this morning. At 7 a.m., a portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine St. will be temporarily closed for exploratory excavation. It’s part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization...
KEYC
Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Things...
KEYC
DNR wants public input on state wolf population
This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Things to know for elections tomorrow... Updated: 8 hours ago. Voters should be aware that they're choosing who will be on...
KEYC
Minnesota State football opens up fall camp
The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota Senior Games are coming back to Mankato for the second year in a row. Officials break ground on Caswell Park...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson School District face bond referendum
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters will be faced with three ballot questions that could determine the future of the Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools. The first question asks for $39.9 million to build a new elementary school on the same campus as the middle and senior high school. If approved,...
KEYC
Mankato Ribfest closes Saturday due to stormy weather
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday’s stormy weather caused the closure of Mankato’s Ribfest. The Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center posting on social media that Ribfest would close for the day at 4:00 Saturday due to the worsening weather conditions. The events center says refunds for tickets bought...
KEYC
Things to know for elections tomorrow...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters will head to the polls tomorrow for the special general and primary elections. However, there are some things voters will want to know before they head out to fill their ballots. It’s important to know this serves as several elections in one. Voters should...
KEYC
Jordan overwhelms Morristown in Region 6C
MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) -The Region 6C Town Ball Playoffs are here! Jordan squared off against Morristown Saturday in the first day of action out in Waterville. Jordan wins by a final of 13-0 over Morristown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Voters prepare to vote in Tuesday’s primary election
The Mankato City Council approved a resolution Monday adopting the Mankato Land Acknowledgment and Mankato Acknowledgment Guide. Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson School District face bond referendum. Updated: 7 hours ago. School officials say that upgrading the facilities could bring more families into the district, especially as other schools have made...
Comments / 0