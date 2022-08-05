ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato

Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for input on the Highway 4 construction project from...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato City Council adopts land acknowledgement resolution

The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota Senior Games coming to Mankato

The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
MANKATO, MN
Government
KEYC

Mankato road, trail to close Monday morning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There will be some road closures for motorists to look out for, this morning. At 7 a.m., a portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine St. will be temporarily closed for exploratory excavation. It’s part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project

The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota's relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

DNR wants public input on state wolf population

This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Things to know for elections tomorrow... Updated: 8 hours ago. Voters should be aware that they're choosing who will be on...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State football opens up fall camp

The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota Senior Games are coming back to Mankato for the second year in a row.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson School District face bond referendum

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters will be faced with three ballot questions that could determine the future of the Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools. The first question asks for $39.9 million to build a new elementary school on the same campus as the middle and senior high school. If approved,...
LE SUEUR, MN
KEYC

Mankato Ribfest closes Saturday due to stormy weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday’s stormy weather caused the closure of Mankato’s Ribfest. The Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center posting on social media that Ribfest would close for the day at 4:00 Saturday due to the worsening weather conditions. The events center says refunds for tickets bought...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Things to know for elections tomorrow...

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters will head to the polls tomorrow for the special general and primary elections. However, there are some things voters will want to know before they head out to fill their ballots. It’s important to know this serves as several elections in one. Voters should...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Jordan overwhelms Morristown in Region 6C

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) -The Region 6C Town Ball Playoffs are here! Jordan squared off against Morristown Saturday in the first day of action out in Waterville. Jordan wins by a final of 13-0 over Morristown.
JORDAN, MN
KEYC

Voters prepare to vote in Tuesday’s primary election

The Mankato City Council approved a resolution Monday adopting the Mankato Land Acknowledgment and Mankato Acknowledgment Guide.
MANKATO, MN

