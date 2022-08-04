Area leaders won’t comment on status of $513M in Rams settlement money

Read on www.kmov.com
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Decapitated & Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Missouri auditor releases report on state's $5.49B spending of federal COVID funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri spent $5.49 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $699 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the last 25 months, according to a report from Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report states Missouri...
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Feds charge Karen Carter Peterson with wire fraud for allegedly gambling campaign money
Former state Democratic Senator Karen Carter Peterson is expected to plead guilty to federal charges for gambling away campaign and party funds as Nola.com reports.
Bankruptcy judge seizes six dilapidated apartment complexes owned by Joshua Bruno
A federal bankruptcy judge seized control of six blighted apartment complexes from landlord Joshua Bruno on Monday, after Bruno was accused of “potentially fraudulent” money transfers.
Kansas Supreme Court settles key points of law in former KHP chief’s employment lawsuit
Kansas Supreme Court issued an opinion clarifying two points of state law in a federal lawsuit filed by former KHP superintendent challenging his ouster. The post Kansas Supreme Court settles key points of law in former KHP chief’s employment lawsuit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habits
Kansas City Star headquarters in August 2006.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. It’s no surprise that reading the news on the internet replaced a lot of hard copy subscriptions and even shut down some smaller publications. Technology changed the routine of going to your doorstep to pick up the news you would catch up on along with morning coffee.
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste. Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City Monarchs
Buildings along US 62 in Howardville, Missouri.Brian Stansberry, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Howardville is located in New Madrid County, Missouri. It's a small town founded by Travis B. Howard, a notable African American educator. He was also the town's first mayor.
bloomberglaw.com
Attorney Disbarred in D.C. for Recklessly Misappropriating Funds
An attorney who allegedly misappropriated client funds was disbarred in D.C. Thursday after the court held that his misconduct was considered reckless, and not merely negligent. Billy Ponds was accused of misappropriating funds from two separate clients, including Joseph Young, who hired Ponds to represent him in the early stages...
