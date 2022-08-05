Rare C3 Corvette Driven By Apollo Astronaut Getting Full Restoration

Read on www.motor1.com
Top Speed
Nürburgring Expert Drives The C8 Corvette for The First Time and is Blown Away
The Nürburgring Nordschleife has the tendency of putting the egos of unsuspecting drivers in check. Those with years of experience know even better that you can’t find every nuance in every one of the 154 turns. Keeping the car clean over 12.9 miles is a grueling test of both endurance and consistency.
Watch Chevy’s First Electrified Corvette Prototype Whip Around the Nürburgring
Chevrolet’s first electrified Corvette is getting closer. Almost three months after the automaker finally confirmed it was developing a hybrid C8, video of the car undergoing track testing at Germany’s Nürburgring has surfaced online. We’re still waiting for concrete details about what to expect from the much-anticipated model, but it’s hard not to get excited by the footage of the coupé roaring around the infamous race track.
Chevy Corvette electric saloon coming 2025, Corvette SUV to follow - report
As the automotive industry transitions towards battery-powered personal mobility, at least a few legendary models will switch to zero-emissions powertrains in their future generations. For America, the Dodge Challenger and Charger are likely two of the most iconic models expected to become fully electric and it seems that even the...
Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500
Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…. Tom Cotter of Barn Find Hunter sure has lived an interesting life and made quite a few connections in his time chasing down rare cars tucked away from public eyes. The man has access to places the rest of us don’t even know exist, so it’s great when he brings us along for some of those adventures. This time around the man is in San Diego where he introduces viewers to a man with an incredibly cluttered shop just filled with amazing cars and memorabilia from back in the day.
This Harley-Davidson Fat Bob With An Under-seat Exhaust Will Blow Your Mind
Thanks to a massive fanbase, there’s no shortage of custom Harley-Davidsons and we’ve featured plenty on TopSpeed.com. However, only a few motorcycles are worthy of leaving a lasting impression, and the one in context here is a prime example. What you’re looking at is the ‘Fat Ripper’ by...
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company
By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
Chevy Corvette Development Vehicle Burns Up In Massive Fire
Earlier this year, General Motors teased the first-ever hybrid Corvette, rumored to be called the E-Ray. The car has been spotted testing in prototype form on the Nurburgring, looking incredibly fast. First reported by Motor.es, which has more pictures of the sorry-looking Vette, the E-Ray was testing in Southern Europe when it caught fire. We have a couple of our own pictures where you can see the hybrid sports car in flames on the side of a winding mountain road. A photo taken later reveals the aftermath, with the prototype being reduced to a charred pile of metal.
Hunters Discover Barn Find 1971 Cadillac Ambulance
Some barn find hunters came across a very dusty 1971 Cadillac High Top M-M Volunteer Ambulance recently and the discovery has us excited for multiple reasons. Any time a rare and genuine barn find is uncovered it’s a big deal, but for the last while these types of events have been increasingly rare.
Lamborghini Believes Synthetic Fuels Could Be An Alternative To Going Electric
Lamborghini is defying the downsizing trend by sticking to V12 power for the Aventador replacement while the Huracan successor's engine has already been confirmed to have more than six cylinders. Both will be hybrids to comply with stricter emissions regulations, but the large-displacement engines will be largely responsible for the propulsion. The peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are not in a hurry to jump on the EV bandwagon just yet.
Volkswagen Beetle Collides With Deer, Launches It 50 Feet Into The Air
Hitting a deer absolutely sucks. But if you live in an area with a large population of deer, it just becomes part of life. Keeping your eyes peeled, using those high beams, knowing the spots they’re more likely to cross the road… an yet, sometimes you just can’t avoid them.
Apollo Astronaut’s 1971 Chevy Corvette Rotted in a Field for Years, But Now It’s Being Restored
collectSPACEThe 1971 C3 "AstroVette" was given to Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden in a special $1 lease deal.
45-Foot Bus Converted Into RV Is A Massive, Impressive DIY Project
It seems like anything with wheels can convert into a home, with vehicles big and small serving as mobile living spaces. One couple decided to go to the extreme and convert a 45-foot tour bus into their ideal motorhome, and it’s an impressive – and massive – DYI project.
1935 Ford Woodie Wagon Selling At No Reserve
Add this 1935 Ford Woodie Wagon to your collection…. In 1929, Ford’s Model A station wagon began a trend in the automotive industry that ended up lasting for decades. The wood bodied wagon, or Woodie, became an icon that nearly every automaker in the industry would try to replicate but no one was able to pull it off quite like the original. Currently on Bring A Trailer, this 1935 Ford Woodie Wagon is a great example of these cars.
Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS Spied Looking Ready For Production
There's been another sighting of what we believe is the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS. Yes, it's a big name. But if our sources are correct, it will earn that RS badge in grand fashion with nearly 500 horsepower hiding under the engine cover. This new range-topping 718 Boxster was...
BMW Honors Final i3 Models With A Special Ceremony And Gold Paint
Pour one out for the beloved BMW i3. After an impressive eight-and-a-half-year run with a quarter of a million units sold in 74 different countries, the tiny hybrid hatchback is being discontinued. Inevitably the i3 will make way for a new pure electric crossover slotted underneath the iX, dubbed the iX1, but not before BMW sends off this icon in style.
Mini Camino: Someone in NYC Chopped a Mini Cooper Into a Tiny Pickup Truck, and We’re All About It
Have you ever dreamed about a sporty mini cooper truck? You're not the only one. The post Mini Camino: Someone in NYC Chopped a Mini Cooper Into a Tiny Pickup Truck, and We’re All About It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Two Nascar Ford Teams Starting Top Five At Michigan 2022
Two Nascar Ford teams will take the green flag at Michigan International Speedway from inside the top five. However, they are also the only Blue Oval machines that will start in the top ten. Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang, nabbed the fourth-best time in qualifying, getting...
Porsche 911 GT3 Receives Carbon Fiber Upgrades From Techart
Porsche is about to unveil the new 911 GT3 RS very soon but the 911 GT3 is still a machine that deserves the attention of Porsche enthusiasts and fans. Techart, the German tuning company that modifies all sorts of Porsche vehicles, has a new aerodynamic package for the sports car and it relies heavily on carbon fiber. There are other upgrades also worth talking about, but let’s see what the new body kit includes first.
Mercedes-AMG One Technical Video Shows Just How Complicated The Hypercar Really Is
Nearly seven years since the concept was revealed, the Mercedes-AMG One finally made its debut in production form in late May. A forbidden fruit in the United States because regulations would hamper performance, the F1-engined hypercar was delayed a few times since the engineers had a hard time meeting emissions regulations. The fact an F1 engine idles at 5,000 rpm certainly didn't help, and bringing it down to 1,200 rpm posed quite a challenge.
