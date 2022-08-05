Read on alerts.weather.gov
Storm sends umbrellas flying into ocean off Bethany Beach, Delaware
Dramatic footage shows beachgoers caught in heavy rain as umbrellas roll across the stormy surf.
WGMD Radio
Ad-Boat Rescues Paddleboarder During Saturday’s Sudden Storm
The “Hero of the Week” award this week goes to Karisma Alenovitz and Jack Roache, crew of the Ad-Boat, who rescued a paddleboarder as a violent thunderstorm struck with little warning around 1:15 p.m. Saturday in Rehoboth. This is what it looked like in Dewey at that time.
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas prices falling with Milton stations posting $3.70 a gallon price
Delaware gas prices continued their decline over the weekend after dropping to the $4 mark last week, AAA reported. As of Sunday, the price at the pump fell to $3.94, down about a penny from a day earlier and nickel during the past week. In mid-June, Delaware motorists saw the...
Cops in Lower Twp., NJ, Search for Missing 13-year-old Boy
Cops in Cape May County are asking for help from the public as they search for a missing 13-year-old boy. According to a Facebook post from the Lower Township Police Department Friday night, Collyn Reichenbach was last seen near Vacation Road wearing a red hoodie and no shoes. Authorities say...
WMDT.com
Police investigating weekend burglary at Dover Walgreens
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the overnight hours on Saturday. We’re told while the Walgreens, located at 1001 Forrest Avenue, was closed, an unknown male broke a window to gain access to the business. He then reportedly took several cartons of cigarettes, placed them into a bag, and left the store.
Cape Gazette
Motor vehicle crash sends three to hospital
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched Aug. 8 to a motor vehicle crash at the entrance to the medical complex on Route 24, about a half-mile west of Route 1. In a statement, fire company spokesperson Warren Jones said three people were injured and transported to Beebe Healthcare by Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department ambulances. Delaware State Police is investigating the incident, Jones said. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Motorcyclist Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Vineland was killed in a crash with another vehicle, NJ Advance Media reported. Kani Francis was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue in Millville around 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, when he struck a car traveling east on Ladow Avenue, the outlet said, quoting Millville Police.
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
Diamondback Terrapins, Stolen by Tourists, Returned to Ocean City
There’s a happy ending to a disheartening wildlife incident in Ocean City, Md. Earlier this summer, visitors from Buffalo, N.Y. apparently collected two diamondback terrapins in Ocean City and brought them back to Buffalo. The turtles were confiscated by the SPCA in Erie County, N.Y. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation reached out to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make them aware of the turtles.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Motorcycle Crash Causing Major Backups On Route 1
Just before 12:40 rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company along with New Castle County Paramedics responded to Route 1 NB at the Route 273 off-ramp for reports of a motorcycle crash. The crash has caused major delays in both directions. At this time there is no word on injuries.
10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware
He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever. Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country. Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Laurel butcher wins almost $153K in August 1st Powerball drawing
He didn't win the big prize, but a 63-year-old butcher from Laurel was happy to go home with almost $153,000.00, thanks to the Powerball lottery. State lottery officials say the man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a 10-game ticket at a Royal Farms in Millsboro for the August first drawing.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN OVERLOOK COLONY
(Claymont, DE 19703) Yesterday, Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the West Brandywine Avenue area for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. The officers rendered medical...
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car at intersection
A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with another vehicle at a Millville intersection on Friday. Kani Francis, 30, of Vineland, was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue around 10:40 a.m. when he collided with a car heading east on Ladow Avenue, according to Millville Police. Francis was taken...
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading This
Charles Holden(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case centers around seventy-year-old Dorothy Donovan and her son Charles Holden. Holden was a factory worker and often had long shifts. On the night of June 22, 1991, he ended his shift around midnight. After stopping at a restaurant in Harrington, Delaware, Holden found himself in a precarious situation. As he was preparing to pull off in his truck, a man he had never met appeared in his window and asked him for a ride. The strange man told Holden he needed to get to Georgetown so that he could see the birth of his sister’s child. While Holden had initially declined to take him, he soon relented with the agreement that he only drives him up to a certain distance. He made his way to the intersection where he would normally turn to make his way home before telling his new passenger that he’d gone the distance he was willing to go.
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
Although Delaware may be one of the smallest states, there are still plenty of hidden gems to discover here. From interesting museums to landscapes that look too beautiful to even be real, here is a list of 9 places in Delaware most people don't know about. Keep reading to learn more.
This is How My Vacation to the Jersey Shore was Ruined
Not that the folks at the Jersey shore care about one family from the Hudson Valley, but after spending a week in Wildwood, New Jersey, I couldn't wait to come back and share how much fun the Jersey shore can be with family and friends, that was until the second to last day of vacation.
WTOP
Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles
DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort...
