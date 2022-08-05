ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence woman faces 111 counts in habitual identity theft, fraud case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A Lawrence, Kansas, woman was arrested for her suspected role in habitual identity theft and fraud.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, 25-year-old Billie Jean Peterson is charged with felony theft and 26 counts of criminal use of a financial card, 28 counts of unlawful computer acts and 56 counts of identity theft or charging thousands of dollars to co-workers, friends, and neighbors’ accounts.

Police were first notified about the identity theft by a group of Peterson’s co-workers at a dental office who compared fraudulent charges on their accounts in March.

The trail of evidence led investigators to find more potential victims dating back to June 2021, and a search warrant was issued and executed.

The warrant uncovered even more potential victims.

Police say Peterson has held jobs at several other dental clinics during the timeline of events that dates back to June 2021.

