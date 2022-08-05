ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Thursday morning motorcycle and pickup truck collision on I-90

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
kotatv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kotatv.com

Comments / 1

Related
kotatv.com

Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 90 near Summerset. A biker riding a Honda reportedly tried to swerve around an SUV going in the same direction but still hit it, knocking the rider off his bike. A following Harley-Davidson motorcycle then hit the Honda in the road.
STURGIS, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fatal crash on day one of Sturgis rally in South Dakota

(Sturgis, SD) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash during the first official day of South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. South Dakota officials say a 58-year-old male was killed when his Harley-Davidson rear-ended another motorcycle Saturday morning. The second driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. None of the drivers were wearing a helmet.
STURGIS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
State
South Dakota State
Rapid City, SD
Accidents
kelo.com

Second fatality during the Sturgis rally

SUMMERSET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A second fatal crash during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Sunday afternoon, the driver of a Honda motorcycle swerved to miss a GMC Envoy two miles west of Summerset on I-90, hit the vehicle, and was thrown. The driver of a Harley Davidson then hit the first motorcycle lying in the roadway and was also thrown. The Harley driver died at the scene. The operator of the Honda suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.
STURGIS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Keeping everyone safe while on the road is important

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the rally in full swing, the number of motorcyclists in the area has increased, and it’s important to know how to keep everyone safe on the roads. “There are more vehicles of all kinds in the area, so there is more traffic,” South Dakota Highway Patrol said. “There are vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders who may not be used to the narrow roads and sharp turns on the highways. There is also wildlife to watch for.”
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pickup vs. motorcycle crash injures 1 person near Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was injured in a motorcycle crash near Rapid City on Thursday morning. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2010 Yamaha Motorcycle and a 2010 Chevy Silverado Pickup were travelling west on Interstate 90 when the pickup stopped abruptly due to backed up traffic. The motorcycle hit the pickup from behind, injuring the motorcycle driver.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 90#Accident
newscenter1.tv

City crews responding to Highway 16, Skyline Drive water line break

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, the City of Rapid City reported that a water line break is affecting water pressure for residential and business customers along the areas of Highway 16 and Skyline Drive. The city says that the water line break was reported early Monday afternoon and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Name released in fatal Lawrence County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of a Wisconsin man who died July 31 in a crash near Lead. According to DPS, George Seliger, 28, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was thrown from his motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve west of Lead of U.S. Highway 14A and losing control. He was not wearing a helmet.
WAUSAU, WI
kotatv.com

‘Rally at Exit 55′ returns in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd Sturgis Rally is heating up as the week begins, and bikers from across the country are making stops, not only in Sturgis, bull all around the Black Hills area. Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City is once again hosting its ‘Rally at Exit...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newscenter1.tv

August 8 Sturgis Rally events and weekend numbers

STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Rally is in full swing, with plenty of events to offer throughout the week. Legendary City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 5K @ 8 a.m. V Twin Visionary Motorcycle Show at Harley-Davidson Rally Point @ 11 a.m — 4 p.m. 5th Annual Mayor’s Charity...
STURGIS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Motorcyclist hurt in accident on I-90 near Exit 57

RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sets in, law enforcement are encouraging travelers to ride and drive safe. The increase in traffic is causing congestion on area roads. Thursday morning, a motorcycle collided with the back of a pickup truck that had slowed for a...
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Vanocker Canyon

STURGIS, S.D. – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after crashing his bike in Vanocker Canyon. The highway patrol says a 69-year-old male failed to negotiate a curve at mile marker 1 on Vanocker Canyon Road when he ran off the road and hit a sign. The motorcyclist, who was...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will perform a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 22nd annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony honoring veterans begins at 2 p.m. in Sturgis with...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Newell woman sentenced for drug distribution

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Newell woman is sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for distribution of a controlled substance. Kimberly Rich, 56, knowingly and intentionally distributed a mixture of methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota...
NEWELL, SD
hubcityradio.com

Rapid City Police Department update on crime happening in the city

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- One bad guy is off the street, while another is being sought by the Rapid City Police Department. Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesperson, said an exchange on the roads between a driver and motorcyclist led to a shots fired situation. Medina pointed to the detectives at RCPD’s disposal....
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy