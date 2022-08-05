Thursday morning motorcycle and pickup truck collision on I-90

Read on www.kotatv.com
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 90 near Summerset. A biker riding a Honda reportedly tried to swerve around an SUV going in the same direction but still hit it, knocking the rider off his bike. A following Harley-Davidson motorcycle then hit the Honda in the road.
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported Saturday
Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes.
Fatal crash on day one of Sturgis rally in South Dakota
(Sturgis, SD) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash during the first official day of South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. South Dakota officials say a 58-year-old male was killed when his Harley-Davidson rear-ended another motorcycle Saturday morning. The second driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. None of the drivers were wearing a helmet.
2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Man Dies, Several Injured in Crash
Since 1938, Sturgis has held the position of the absolute pinnacle of motorcycle rallies. Every… The post 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Man Dies, Several Injured in Crash appeared first on Outsider.
Second fatality during the Sturgis rally
SUMMERSET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A second fatal crash during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Sunday afternoon, the driver of a Honda motorcycle swerved to miss a GMC Envoy two miles west of Summerset on I-90, hit the vehicle, and was thrown. The driver of a Harley Davidson then hit the first motorcycle lying in the roadway and was also thrown. The Harley driver died at the scene. The operator of the Honda suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.
Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
Keeping everyone safe while on the road is important
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the rally in full swing, the number of motorcyclists in the area has increased, and it’s important to know how to keep everyone safe on the roads. “There are more vehicles of all kinds in the area, so there is more traffic,” South Dakota Highway Patrol said. “There are vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders who may not be used to the narrow roads and sharp turns on the highways. There is also wildlife to watch for.”
Pickup vs. motorcycle crash injures 1 person near Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was injured in a motorcycle crash near Rapid City on Thursday morning. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2010 Yamaha Motorcycle and a 2010 Chevy Silverado Pickup were travelling west on Interstate 90 when the pickup stopped abruptly due to backed up traffic. The motorcycle hit the pickup from behind, injuring the motorcycle driver.
Sturgis Police report Rally D-U-I, felony drug arrests right in line with last year
STURGIS, S.D. – In the local Sturgis Motorcycle Rally daily tally of calls and violations from the Sturgis Police Department, police have given out 90 parking citations so far, made 26 D-U-I arrests and responded to 4 injury accidents and 8 non-injury accidents. Over the past 24 hours, there...
City crews responding to Highway 16, Skyline Drive water line break
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, the City of Rapid City reported that a water line break is affecting water pressure for residential and business customers along the areas of Highway 16 and Skyline Drive. The city says that the water line break was reported early Monday afternoon and...
Name released in fatal Lawrence County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of a Wisconsin man who died July 31 in a crash near Lead. According to DPS, George Seliger, 28, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was thrown from his motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve west of Lead of U.S. Highway 14A and losing control. He was not wearing a helmet.
‘Rally at Exit 55′ returns in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd Sturgis Rally is heating up as the week begins, and bikers from across the country are making stops, not only in Sturgis, bull all around the Black Hills area. Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City is once again hosting its ‘Rally at Exit...
August 8 Sturgis Rally events and weekend numbers
STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Rally is in full swing, with plenty of events to offer throughout the week. Legendary City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 5K @ 8 a.m. V Twin Visionary Motorcycle Show at Harley-Davidson Rally Point @ 11 a.m — 4 p.m. 5th Annual Mayor’s Charity...
Motorcyclist hurt in accident on I-90 near Exit 57
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sets in, law enforcement are encouraging travelers to ride and drive safe. The increase in traffic is causing congestion on area roads. Thursday morning, a motorcycle collided with the back of a pickup truck that had slowed for a...
Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Vanocker Canyon
STURGIS, S.D. – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after crashing his bike in Vanocker Canyon. The highway patrol says a 69-year-old male failed to negotiate a curve at mile marker 1 on Vanocker Canyon Road when he ran off the road and hit a sign. The motorcyclist, who was...
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
A major crime that takes place every year during the Sturgis Rally is human trafficking and Indigenous girls are a common target.
Report: SD has highest percentage nationally of increase in motorcycle deaths
STURGIS — Hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders will ride through the Black Hills over the next 10 days. For some, they will take their final ride here.
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will perform a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 22nd annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony honoring veterans begins at 2 p.m. in Sturgis with...
Newell woman sentenced for drug distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Newell woman is sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for distribution of a controlled substance. Kimberly Rich, 56, knowingly and intentionally distributed a mixture of methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota...
Rapid City Police Department update on crime happening in the city
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- One bad guy is off the street, while another is being sought by the Rapid City Police Department. Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesperson, said an exchange on the roads between a driver and motorcyclist led to a shots fired situation. Medina pointed to the detectives at RCPD’s disposal....
