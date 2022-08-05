Pumpkin spice Oreos are back after a 5-year hiatus – A marketing professor explains the strategy

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Kari Kohler of the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker about the current real estate market trends. Next, THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joined the program to share how he helped a listener who just bought a new home in a dark neighborhood in and wanted to get some lights put in Then, real estate attorney Dave Schlueter shares about land surveys and their role in home sales. Up next, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke joined the show to talk about their granite and quartz countertops and measuring service. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO