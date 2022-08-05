Pumpkin spice Oreos are back after a 5-year hiatus – A marketing professor explains the strategy

Read on wgnradio.com
A grand ole time at the Renaissance Faire
Julie McMillin, Social Media manager of the Bristol Renaissance Faire and a performer at the fair of years past joins John Landecker to talk about the Bristol Renaissance Faire where you can party like it’s 1599! Julie and John talk about all things that you can expect to experience at Bristol’s Renaissance Faire the number one renaissance fair in the US!
The National Museum of Mexican Art raises awareness, funds and spirits through culture and cocktails
Founder of S.A.C.R.E.D. and a foremost voice on agave spirits, Lou Bank joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Lou shares the recent event at the National Museum of Mexican Art located in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. Listen as Lou fills us in on what makes the Museum so special and the ways “Copitas de Sol” is raising awareness and support through local food, spirits and celebration. Lou curated and talks about the mezcal, restaurants, breweries and more that were in attendance that included the team from El Bandido Yankee and cocktail expert and ambassador Ruben Rivillas and Grace Johnson. For more information on the museum, hours, exhibitions and special events go to https://nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org/
The 5th Annual Gourmet Expo returns to Chicago for a special Summer Show
Steve Dale is joined by Annette Pardun, Owner of Fill My Jar, to learn more about her candy company and an upcoming Gourmet Expo. Annette shared the story that led her to using mason jars for packaging her products, provided some details about making her own marshmallows, and more. Annette...
Will your car lose safety features with 5G switchover?
Consumer Guide Automotive‘s publisher Tom Appel joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to answer questions to all things automotive from WGN Radio listeners. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Choose Chicago remains a consistent source for tracking things to do throughout the city
Steve Dale spoke with Lynn Osmond, CEO of Choose Chicago, about various events happening throughout the Chicagoland area this month. For updates on festivals and events in Chicago, visit www.choosechicago.com.
WGN’s own John Landecker at Rock Radio Revisited
Steve Dale speaks with WGN’s Own John “Records” Landecker about his upcoming appearance at Rock Radio Revisited. John shares his love for WGN Radio, touches on rising through the ranks and being seen as “THE DJ” that artists looked to have their records broken, and more.
Have your furnace checked and cleaned before the cold weather comes
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/30/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to talk about the importance of getting your furnace checked and cleaned so it is ready to go for the winter. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
‘Top Rock Girly Jock’ Connie Szerszen will be making a special appearance at Rock Radio Revisited
Steve Dale spoke with Connie Szerszen ahead of her appearance at Rock Radio Revisited. Connie shares a few stories about her time on-air, how she got into painting murals and details about her art studies, and more. Rock Radio Revisited is taking place Sunday, August 14 at the Des Plaines...
A talk with radio legend Tommy Edwards ahead of his appearance at Rock Radio Revisited
Steve Dale speaks with radio legend Tommy Edwards about some of his career highlights and a few of the monumental figures that mentored him throughout the years, ahead of his appearance at Rock Radio Revisited. Rock Radio Revisited is taking place Sunday, August 14 at the Des Plaines Theatre, sponsored...
What to do if your house is about to get foreclosed
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/30/2033: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to walk us through the steps someone should take if their house is about to get foreclosed on. To learn more about what Amy and her team do, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
OTL #825: Sailing the Race to Mackinac, Joe Policastro’s new music, Celebrating Black art
Mike Stephen learns what it’s like sailing the Race to Mackinac with Pam Jacknow, who was a sailor on one of the winning boats this year, dives into the Joe Policastro Trio’s new album, and discusses the importance of Black art in Chicago and beyond with Patricia Andrews-Keenan, founder of Pigment International.
Olivia Newton-John remembered by a former member of her band
Skip Griparis, member of the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and former member of the Olivia Newton-John Band joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the life and legacy of singer/actress Olivia Newton-John who passed away at the age of 73.
Find out how much your home is worth today!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/30/2033: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about how Amy’s team is providing estimates via phone calls to people who just want an idea of how much their home is worth today. To learn more about what Amy and her team do, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/06/22) – David Hochberg with Kari Kohler with the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker, Mike Long of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke, Real Estate attorney Dave Schlueter
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Kari Kohler of the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker about the current real estate market trends. Next, THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joined the program to share how he helped a listener who just bought a new home in a dark neighborhood in and wanted to get some lights put in Then, real estate attorney Dave Schlueter shares about land surveys and their role in home sales. Up next, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke joined the show to talk about their granite and quartz countertops and measuring service. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
