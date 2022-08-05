ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Polis orders flags at half staff for Rep. Walorski

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor a U.S. Representative killed in a car crash on Wednesday.

Four people, including Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, were killed in a crash on State Road 19 in Elkhart County, Indiana on Wednesday. Walorski, as well as Zachary Potts of the St. Joseph County Republican Party and Walorski’s communications director Emma Thompson, all died in the crash.

A northbound car traveled left of center, colliding head-on with the southbound car that Walorski was travelling in, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Governor Polis followed the directive of President Biden, and ordered flags at half-staff in Walorski’s honor.

In an email sent out by the Governor’s office, Governor Polis said he fondly remembers his time serving with Rep. Walorski in United States Congress, and expressed personal feelings and condolences to friends, families, and colleagues.

