No looking back from new Huskers Special Teams Coordinator

Read on www.wowt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Longtime Nebraska assistant coach Jack Pierce passes away
Nebraska football’s Jack Pierce passed away on Monday morning. He was with the Cornhuskers since 1979, working as an assistant coach and with Nebraska development during his tenure. Pierce started out with Nebraska as a part of former HC Tom Osborne’s staff. He would be in an assistant role...
Top Nebraska Football Target Has Telling Admission On Recruitment
The top college football recruit in the state of Nebraska for the 2023 class is four-star athlete Malachi Coleman. But the last few top in-state recruits have been hesitant to take their talents to Lincoln. In a recent interview, Coleman had a rather telling statement on his mentality as he...
247Sports
Finding a great punt returner isn't easy, but Busch likes possible Husker options
Bill Busch and his special teams units aren't picking at the scabs from last year in their meetings. Not at this point. Not even in the spring. "There will never be one time out of my mouth, 'Do you remember last year?' Last year is over and I'm not dealing with that at all," Busch said then.
What’s Bugging Andy? Nebraska. Again.
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy tries to get to the bottom of why Nebraska was the final home game for Iowa to sell out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Malachi Coleman, top-ranked recruit in Nebraska, Husker target: 'I don’t want to go somewhere that doesn’t know how to get it done'
Malachi Coleman is the top-ranked recruit in the state of Nebraska in the 2023 cycle. It would be a significant recruiting win for Scott Frost’s program if the Cornhuskers can fend off the likes of Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC and others to sign Coleman. A recent quote from Coleman, however, shows that he won’t put state pride ahead of program success.
KETV.com
Creighton Prep heading to American Legion World Series
RAPID CITY, S.D. — By the end of Sunday, a team from Omaha would be heading to the American Legion World Series. Whether that team would be Creighton Prep or Millard South came down to a game two matchup in the American Legion Central Plains Regional. Millard South beat...
waynedailynews.com
Senior American Legion Central Plains Baseball Regional Results
RAPID CITY, SD – It came down to another rematch of the two Nebraska Senior American Legion Class A baseball teams deciding the Central Plains Regional Tournament. From Fitzgerald Stadium at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark in Rapid City, South Dakota, eight teams across five states represented the Central Plains Region.
York News-Times
Casey Thompson is blending two worlds: his Native history and love of football
Casey Thompson is playing for himself and Nebraska football, yes, but also Native generations before him and ones ahead of him that can still be inspired by what is possible, writes Evan Bland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Omaha pool wraps up season with doggie dip
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight Omaha city swimming pools wrapped up for the year Sunday. There are only a couple of others that will operate just on weekends for another month but there was one pool that ended the season in style. How often do you see dozens of dogs...
doniphanherald.com
Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid
ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
WOWT
BREAKING: No special session in Nebraska on abortion laws
OPS is getting the new school year started Monday. Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire. Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend. Man wounded in shooting inside Omaha bar. Updated: 44 minutes...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler air will make today the best of the week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a few overnight showers and storms last night, we are headed towards a beautiful start to the work week. The weather today should be the best of the week with a high in the lower 80s. Clouds will clear as the morning goes along and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
wnax.com
Missouri River Reservoirs Falling
Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Potentially dangerous heat and humidity is expected this afternoon with near record high temperatures. Humidity is already on the high side as the sun rise across the metro. Temperatures are starting off in the middle 70s, but should warm into the middle 80s by mid-morning. Some morning clouds could initially slow our warm-up slightly, but we should be approaching 90 degrees by Noon. With the humidity, the heat index will already be near 100 degrees by Noon.
doniphanherald.com
Scary encounter with coyote at Chalco Hills was likely an animal protecting its young
OMAHA — Kit Lemon spent 31 years in law enforcement handling all types of tense situations. Nothing, she said, compares to her recent encounter with a coyote at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Sarpy County. A coyote charged at Lemon as she and her leashed dog, Pebbles, were enjoying...
klkntv.com
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
WOWT
Emily's Monday evening forecast
OPS is getting the new school year started Monday. Body found near N. 75th & Rainwood road: Tip line (402) 444-6000. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're working to notify the next family member. MLK Memorial in North Omaha in need of repair. Updated: 2 hours ago. A North...
WOWT
OPS hosts enrollment fair for 2022-2023 school year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ready or not, it’s back to school time. The Omaha Public School District is getting the new school year started with a two-week-long enrollment fair. Parent Ashley Collier says it’s exactly what she needs. She can sum up back-to-school time in a few words: “Exciting but hectic,” she said.
WOWT
UNMC ‘Urban Heat Island’ study kicks off to explain why areas in North and South Omaha are hotter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Redlining is the now illegal practice of defining areas with predominantly Black and Brown people as unfit for investment, meaning loans were denied to people in areas based on race. Now that’s having real impacts on the heat index in North and South Omaha. “It’s...
Comments / 0