Moore, SC

Moore juices and smoothies: Health in Hand opens Tyger River location, eyes more expansion

By Samantha Swann, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Health in Hand, a local juice and smoothie company, will open in the Tyger River Plaza on Aug. 8.

The downtown Spartanburg business is opening a second location in Moore at 5854 Reidville Road.

"I'm so excited to have room to grow out of this space and room to produce and the flexibility in our menu that we'll be able to have with more space," owner Emily Vargo said.

The new location is almost three times the size of the downtown location at 1,200 square feet, Vargo said. It also shares a similar look to her recently renovated original location.

"We worked with Sandra Cannon, who did our downtown design," Vargo said. "It's really similar to downtown, the checkout counter is the same and the tile pattern is the same and those are kind of our signature details. But she added in some other features like the artwork on the floor and around the checkout counter."

The Moore shop will offer a more convenient curbside pickup option, indoor and outdoor seating, and a retail section with essential oil-based perfumes and room sprays, candles and reusable water bottles. The new shop is also open later than the downtown location and is open 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bcAE1_0h5MhiaX00

The shop's patio, which will be shared with the neighboring Cribbs Kitchen location, began construction this week.

The new shop also features a larger kitchen than the downtown location, which Vargo said will allow her and her staff to increase their house-made juice production. The Moore location will also act as a distribution center.

"I think it gives me a lot more room for creativity. There's so many items that I've really wanted to add over the years and I just don't have the dedicated space to do it downtown," Vargo said of the new kitchen and prep space.

In the coming weeks, Vargo hopes to add a few new menu items at the new store, possibly including a chia pudding and new juice flavors, which would also be offered in the downtown location.

"I would really like to add some new food items to the menu," Vargo said. "Everything that we have on our menu right now is raw, but I'm totally not against having some cooked food in here as well."

On opening day, the shop will have everything offered downtown, plus a few new beverages in the grab-and-go coolers, like kefir water and probiotic shots.

And the Moore location is just the beginning. Vargo already is looking into expanding her brand further.

"We have two other locations in mind that we'll probably be pursuing at the beginning of the year," Vargo said.

Samantha Swann covers food and restaurants in Spartanburg County. She is a University of South Carolina Upstate and Greenville Technical College alumna. Contact her with your burning restaurant questions, recipes, and new dinner specials at sswann@shj.com or on Instagram at @sameatsspartanburg.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Moore juices and smoothies: Health in Hand opens Tyger River location, eyes more expansion

