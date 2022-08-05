ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Difficult early schedule will quickly show UW-Whitewater's football team what it's made of

By By Tom Miller Special to The Gazette
 4 days ago

WHITEWATER

The UW-Whitewater football team doesn’t have its first practice until a week from now, Aug. 11.

Head coach Kevin Bullis and his staff have been devising practice plans to be in gear when the players arrive.

With the first-month schedule that awaits them, the Warhawks—ranked No. 4 in D3football.com’s preseason poll—will be buckling up their chinstraps from the word go.

Bullis’ team opens the season in 29 days at No. 5-ranked St. John’s in Collegeville, Minnesota.

The next Saturday, Sept. 10, they open their home slate against No. 1-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor, the defending NCAA Division III champion. The Cru defeated the Warhawks 24-7 in the NCAA Division III semifinals last season at Perkins Stadium.

The Warhawks then travel to Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia, on Sept. 17 to conclude the nonconference season.

By that point, the team, full of long bus trips and tough opponents, will be in need of a break.

“We do get one in Week 4,” Bullis said. “That’s our bye week.”

The Warhawks then open the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference season Oct. 1 when they travel to UW-La Crosse. The Eagles won nine games last season and are ranked No. 12 in the D3football.com preseason poll.

The success and reputation of UW-Whitewater’s football program has made getting nonconference games against other Division III teams in Wisconsin or in neighboring states almost impossible.

The result is the Warhawks’ 2022 schedule.

“That is what it is,” Bullis said Wednesday afternoon. “Nonconference games, you want to keep them regional to obviously save money on travel and those types of things.

“But when you come down to it, St. John’s, Mount Union (Ohio) and us couldn’t find games, couldn’t find anyone to play, so we had to play each other.”

Bullis and his staff should have a team that can handle the brutal opening schedule.

Quarterback Evan Lewandowski, a 6-foot-4 senior, was neck-and-neck with eventual starter Max Meylor in preseason last year before an illness knocked him out of the running for the starting spot.

The backfield loses Alex Peete (1,446 yards, 25 TDs), but a trio of other experienced backs are ready to take over.

Bullis believes he will have one of the fastest group of receivers the Warhawks have had in years.

The defense should be dominant, with a strong line and talented linebackers led by Ryan Liszka, a first-team All-West Region and All-WIAC selections last year.

The secondary is young but experienced.

The offensive line is inexperienced, losing All-West Region selections Kyle Gannon and Doug Kosch to graduation. But the Warhawks are known for their lines, and Bullis expects the group to come together.

Even a week before practice begins, Bullis and his assistants have a good idea what the teams’ strengths will be and what areas will need work.

Thirty days from now, they’ll know for sure.

“St. John’s, right away, we’ll know,” Bullis said. “We’ll know more after Mary Hardin-Baylor, and we’ll know more after Berry.

“That’s great preparation for the WIAC,” said Bullis, who earned All-West Region Coach of the Year honors last season. “That’s our team goal—to win the WIAC.”

Winning the WIAC gets the team into the NCAA Division III playoffs—even with a loss or two in nonconference play.

“Strength of schedule is a very important thing when it comes to that time of the year,” Bullis said. “Our strength of schedule might be the best in the nation.”

That is hard to argue even days before pads are handed out.

