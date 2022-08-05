ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Local author weaves fact and rumor to craft novel about lost pilot

By Christian Smith, Hendersonville Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdJn8_0h5MhbPS00

Hendersonville author Richard "Dick" DuRose's new book may depart from his earlier work's adherence to non-fiction, but it stands firm in the theme of lost pilots established by his first book, Shooting Star, the story of his aunt Mildred Doran and her flight from California to Hawaii.

More Than A Man Can Stand weaves fact and rumor to tell the story of Paul Redfern, an aviator from Columbia, South Carolina who was lost when he tried to fly from St. Simons Island, Georgia to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a more than 50-hour flight, to best the historic May 1927 flight of Charles Lindbergh, which flew from New York to Paris in 33 hours. Redfern never made it to Rio, instead crashing somewhere in the jungle of Venezuela, never to be found but rumored to live on among the natives.

"That struck me as 'Wow. If he was living with those natives... what kind of a shock that would be to go from the United States,'" DuRose said. "So I made up the story of what happened to him when he crashed in Venezuela."

Past reporting:Remembering early pilot, Nephew writes about aviator aunt

DuRose got the idea for his new book after being invited to the Paul Redfern Aviation Society in Columbia, which, every year on the day Redfern began his fight, meet and toast him. At that toast, a couple people from Venezuela showed a silent video of their fathers, who took part in one of the over 10 rescue expeditions organized to find Redfern.

The video showed members of the expedition speaking with natives, who the expedition members believed would bring Redfern to them the next morning. But, when they woke up, the natives had disappeared without a trace.

"I tried to take as many of the facts that I knew about Redfern and put it in the book and then weave the fiction around that," DuRose said.

A list of sources DuRose used to research Redfern and the natives he may have lived with are included in the book.

More Than A Man Can Stand will appeal to readers interested in adventures, in aviation history of the twenties and the life of the indigenous tribes of South America. Its content is appropriate for age 14 and up.

Before writing books, DuRose was a corporate lawyer, which he said helped develop him into a better writer. He first moved to Hendersonville part-time in 2004, then full-time in 2007 at a friend's suggestion.

In 2011, DuRose's article on his aunt Mildred Doran was published in the Smithsonian. The attention garnered by that article led him to publish his first book, Shooting Star, on the same topic. His second book, 1927, came as a result of the research he did for his first book.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Upstate Teen Raises Chickens for Her Summer Business

TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) — Sporadic peeps ring out from beyond the four walls of heated cages as chicks poke their heads out to feed from a tiny trough. Most of the dozens of week-old chickens congregate in one cage, except a single chick separated from the others. Sophia Pahnke opens the lid and pulls it out.
TAYLORS, SC
WJCL

Earthquake reported in Archdale, North Carolina

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Video above: Recent earthquake activity spike in South Carolina. Another earthquake was reported in the Carolinas, but it wasn't in Elgin this time. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Archdale, North Carolina, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. We point out that it...
ARCHDALE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Entertainment
State
California State
State
New York State
City
Star, NC
City
Hendersonville, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
State
Hawaii State
my40.tv

Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Lindbergh
thenewirmonews.com

First stage of cofferdam on the Congaree River is complete

Work on the Area 1 cofferdam on the Congaree River, near the Gervais Street Bridge, is coming along. The first stage of the cofferdam is complete. Dominion Energy is damming the river in order to clean tar from the bottom of the river. In June an Unexploded Ordnance Diving Team...
CAYCE, SC
The Post and Courier

Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike

Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Parents of South Carolina newborn charged after infant found dead

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s death in July, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a […]
SUMTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weaves#Rumor#Pilot
my40.tv

Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in regards to an incident at a Dollar General. Deputies say the woman and man in the photo visited the Dollar General located at 4457 Bostic Sunshine Hwy. on Saturday, August 6 at around 7:30 p.m.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate veterinarians warn of highly contagious dog flu outbreak

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a new virus spreading in upstate, but it’s not harming you, it’s harming your dog. It’s called Canine Influenza or the dog flu. Some pet facilities have already sent notifications to pet owners and customers. “I had no idea. I...
WSPA 7News

17-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Friday following a shooting near a convenience store in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged the teenager with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. We previously reported that […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Times-News

Times-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy