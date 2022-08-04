Former Richardson mayor and developer husband sentenced to 6 years in prison each for bribery and tax fraud

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenager was killed in an Arlington apartment Saturday night after a shotgun being handled by another person in the unit went off.On August 6 just before 11:45 p.m., Arlington police responded to a possible shooting call from an apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Sanford Street. When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the units.The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.The 911 caller, who lives in the apartment, told police that he, the victim, and four other males were hanging out at his unit. One of the other males was handling a shotgun when it discharged and struck the victim.Police said that "several" individuals have been detained for questioning, and criminal charges could be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation. It is unknown if the incident was accidental or intentional.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Krystallyne Holly at (817) 459-5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.

