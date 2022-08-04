Former Richardson mayor and developer husband sentenced to 6 years in prison each for bribery and tax fraud

Read on www.kxii.com
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
dallasexpress.com
Former DFW Mayor Sentenced to Prison for Corruption
A former mayor of Richardson and her husband were sentenced to federal prison on Thursday following their 2021 convictions on public corruption charges, according to a Department of Justice press statement released on August 4. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant sentenced Laura Maczka Jordan, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, to...
KXII.com
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually assaulted 28-year-old Elizabeth Clarice Harrison and then murdered her to prevent her from telling law enforcement. The affidavit said Harrison’s husband called the police on Wednesday concerned because she did not return home...
KXII.com
Denison suspect charged for tampering government documents
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested for reportedly tampering with government documents early morning Sunday. Denison Police said they were called for a welfare concern in the 500 block on North Highway 75. Upon arrival, officers said they found Joshua Lane inside a vehicle with methamphetamine,...
KTEN.com
Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
Former Mayor Of Richardson, Texas And Husband Convicted Of Public Corruption
Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and her land developer husband Mark Jordan, 55, were convicted of public corruption in the Eastern District of Texas. Residents of Plano, both were sentenced to six years in federal prison. “Citizens should be able to trust that their elected representatives honestly...
KXII.com
Man arrested for kidnapping in Love County
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An East Texas man has been charged with kidnapping a woman in Love County. According to court documents, it happened late last month… Artillious Cortez Allison is accused of confining a woman against her will to a room at the Winstar Hotel. Allison is also...
Man sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating and murder of girlfriend, Tarrant County DA says
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating, murder and robbery of his girlfriend, the Tarrant County District’s Office announced. Q’Juan Tiakei Holmes was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Angela Gagne on Friday,...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Pro-Golfer Arrested for Alleged Public Intoxication
A professional golfer from Dallas was detained on Tuesday for alleged public intoxication before being accused of assaulting two police officers. Travis Wadkins was allegedly intoxicated and harassing staff members, Fox 4 reported on August 2, at Terrelli’s restaurant on Greenville Avenue. After his arrest, he allegedly spit on...
Three killed, including toddler, in wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 175
SEAGOVILLE, Texas — Three people, including a toddler, were tragically killed after authorities say a wrong-way driver struck their vehicle head on early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 175. Just after 1 a.m., the Seagoville Police Department and fire department were dispatched to the wrong-way crash on eastbound U.S....
Possible accidental shooting kills teen in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenager was killed in an Arlington apartment Saturday night after a shotgun being handled by another person in the unit went off.On August 6 just before 11:45 p.m., Arlington police responded to a possible shooting call from an apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Sanford Street. When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the units.The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.The 911 caller, who lives in the apartment, told police that he, the victim, and four other males were hanging out at his unit. One of the other males was handling a shotgun when it discharged and struck the victim.Police said that "several" individuals have been detained for questioning, and criminal charges could be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation. It is unknown if the incident was accidental or intentional.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Krystallyne Holly at (817) 459-5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.
Rowlett infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead.Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband's strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.When police arrived, they briefly made contact with the husband, but he stopped communicating shortly after and further attempts to contact were unsuccessful. Officers were able to open the garage and found an unresponsive...
Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman died in Arlington on Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle on I-20.Arlington police said on August 7, they received a traffic assistance call from the 6300 block of W. I-20 Freeway at about 8:42 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that an auto-pedestrian accident had taken place.Officers determined that the woman was trying to cross I-20 on foot when she was hit by a vehicle. Multiple other vehicles also struck her remains after the initial accident. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.Police diverted all westbound I-20 traffic onto southbound US 287 for about three hours in order to conduct their investigation.As far as the driver goes, police said the person who hit the victim did not stop and render aid or report the crash. Therefore, the incident is being treated as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Towns at (817)-575-8603. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817)-469-TIPS. The deceased will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once next of kin have been notified.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
White Settlement Teen Dead After Trailer Crashes Into Home
A 15-year-old girl is dead after a pickup truck crashed into her home Sunday evening, White Settlement Police say. Investigators said the crash occurred at the 9300 block of Jason Court. The girl was found underneath the vehicle when first responders arrived, White Settlement PD said. The driver was arrested...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Allen Bates' killers
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police believe a fist fight between two men caused one of those men to be shot to death in East Oak Cliff. Allen Bates was murdered just after 10:15 p.m. on May 20, in the 3000 block of East Ledbetter. Surveillance video...
He had only been on parole 3 months. Now he'll spend 40 years in prison for firing at officers during pursuit through 4 North Texas cities
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after firing at officers and leading law enforcement on a chase through four cities in August 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Evan Kates, of Carrollton, was convicted and sentenced...
bowienewsonline.com
Man arrested for arson at new home in Bowie
A 43-year-old Whitesboro man has been arrested in connection with a fire that damaged a newly built home in Bowie Wednesday morning. City of Bowie firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 7 a.m. on Aug. 3. Construction of the new home was recently completed by Rojelio Aranda and Thomas Rivera.
dpdbeat.com
Double Homicide on Woodcastle Drive
On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered David Blair, 67, and Johnny Blair, 61, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The motives and circumstances surrounding this offense are still under investigation. Anyone...
