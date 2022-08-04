Triathlon to Close Several Atlantic City Expressway Exits This Weekend

Read on sojo1049.com
Two Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Late Friday Night
Cops in Atlantic City say two men were wounded in a shooting late Friday night. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:25 PM, officers responded to the Brigantine Homes section of the city for a report of shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert. Cops at the scene located...
For the Second Time in Two Days, Two Shot in Atlantic City, NJ
For the second time in two days, two people were shot and wounded in Atlantic City. The most recent incident, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, happened around 11:20 Saturday night. That's when officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 500 block of New York Avenue.
Atlantic County’s Green Tree Golf Course in Poor Condition
What's with the county-owned - and taxpayer-funded (at least partially) golf course?. In a sentence: It kind of sucks. A couple of friends and I played the Green Tree Golf Course in Egg Harbor Township this past weekend, and we were terribly disappointed by the shape of the course. A...
16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ
A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
Atlantic City TidalWave Music Fest: What You Need to Know
The TidalWave Music Festival is happening on the Atlantic City Beach Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 12-14. It's a country music extravaganza with dozens of national recording artists playing the three-day event. Headliners include Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Dierks Bentley. Other acts include Riley Green, Hardy, Chase Rice, Lauren...
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
This is How My Vacation to the Jersey Shore was Ruined
Not that the folks at the Jersey shore care about one family from the Hudson Valley, but after spending a week in Wildwood, New Jersey, I couldn't wait to come back and share how much fun the Jersey shore can be with family and friends, that was until the second to last day of vacation.
Motorcyclist Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Vineland was killed in a crash with another vehicle, NJ Advance Media reported. Kani Francis was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue in Millville around 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, when he struck a car traveling east on Ladow Avenue, the outlet said, quoting Millville Police.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Construction Work to Add Detours to Route 47 in Cumberland County
There will be some traffic detours on Route 47 in Cumberland County starting Tuesday morning. State officials announced that a contractor will come in to work on a culvert repair project on the highway, and both lanes of the highway will be blocked, with traffic detoured. The area near Kates Boulevard will be closed to traffic.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home
You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
Atlantic City shooting wounds two men for second time in 24 hours
Two men were wounded in an Atlantic City shooting for the second time in 24 hours this weekend. Police were called to the 500 block of New York Avenue by a ShotSpotter alert at 11:21 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Police arrived to find evidence of gunfire but not...
Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park
Six people were injured when a 90-year-old tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's...
Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. the crash occurred before 10:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on Burlington-Mount Holly Road at Irick Road in Westampton, initial reports said. Medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for...
Could the Old Friendly’s in Clementon, NJ Be Transforming Into Something Right on Trend?
Have you been wondering what, if anything, will become of the old Friendly's Restaurant off Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township? Well, there's reportedly a proposal to bring something right on trend to the vacant building. With all the construction going on across the road (Super Wawa; new car wash), I'd...
This Amazing New Jersey Beach Was Named Among The Top 17 In America
It's pretty safe to say that the thing New Jersey is most famous for around the nation is that we have some of the best beaches around, and this summer one of our beaches was named among the best in the entire country. Any time a local spot is mentioned...
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds’ Big Day In Trenton, NJ
Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds will travel to Trenton, New Jersey today and appear before all 40 State Senators. It’s his confirmation day. The senators will be exercising their supreme role of advice and consent. Rarely do you find the exact right person for a key position. Reynolds...
Gloucester paramedic wins $1 million in lottery
NORFOLK, Va. — A Gloucester County paramedic and second-generation firefighter was faced with an exciting choice on July 13: he could receive $1,000 every week for the rest of his life, or he could accept a one-time payment of $1 million. He chose the million dollars. A release from...
