Lee County School District shares safety measures for new year

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of school is less than a week away in Lee County. While parents across the district are planning for the perfect first day, security is a year round concern.

So what kind of security measures will students have protecting them when school starts back up in a few days?

“I think the biggest thing you’ll see when you get here is that you can’t just walk into a school,” said David Newlan, the Executive Director of Security and Safety for the Lee County School District.

On Thursday, we found out how visitors had to show their ID to a camera, and had to wear a “visitor badge” when signed in.

“Its not meant for convenience, its there for a reason, its there for a purpose. But we have to have it in place.” Newlan said.

This year, the District is encouraging parents to visit during school hours, but they’ll have to go through the same kind of protocol.

Schools will also feature a school resource officer at every school, and two at every high school. Last year the District rolled out Centegix, an alarm system that allows any teacher to trigger a lockdown remotely.

“I just press this button when I need help, say I have an active assailant on the property, this goes right to local dispatch.” Newlan said.

They’ve also made it easier for Law Enforcement to get into the schools when seconds matter most.

“We want no delay in time, so under an exigent circumstance, if Law Enforcement needs to get in, I want them to be able to get in immediately.”