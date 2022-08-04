ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Watch Lightning Strike in St. Louis at 10,000 Frames-Per-Second

By Doc Holliday
100.9 The Eagle
100.9 The Eagle
 2 days ago
FOX 2

Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Crash on EB 44 at Bowles blocking multiple lanes

ST. LOUIS – A crash on eastbound 44 at Bowles is blocking multiple lanes Thursday morning. FOX 2’s traffic anchor Amelia Mugavero is getting reports that this is due to a wrong-way driver. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 4 to August 10

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

LIVE: St. Louis forecast – More heavy rain and high winds tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will push out the heat and humidity in the St. Louis area this afternoon. Storms are expected to fire up to our north and then head south. Severe storms are possible with the main threat coming from strong downburst winds up to 60 mph and some localized flash flooding. There may be a little hail as well. The risk of tornadoes is quite low.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Drivers rescued from high water in Frontenac

ST. LOUIS – Multiple drivers got stuck in high water in Frontenac Wednesday night. Police helped rescue these drivers located on southbound Lindbergh Boulevard and Clayton Terrace. FOX 2 will continue to have storm coverage of the St. Louis area.
FRONTENAC, MO
WCIA

Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–On August 6, Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. ISP responded to a truck-tractor and truck-tractor semi-trailer crash. Both trucks were traveling by mile marker 152 in the same direction. The one truck crossed the centerline colliding into the other truck. […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Teen dead, another wounded in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that happened in North City Friday afternoon. The shooting happened near the intersection of Salisbury and 21st Street around 3:00 p.m., police tell News 4. Cameron Carroll, 19, of Florissant, was shot in the head and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Carroll died. The other victim was listed in critical but stable condition.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Thousands without power as storms move through area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Tractor-trailer overturns in Chesterfield on EB 64

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A tractor-trailer overturned early Friday morning in Chesterfield. The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on eastbound 64 at Boones Crossing near the Chesterfield Airport. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Emergency crews were still at the scene at 5 a.m. They were taking […]
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX 2

$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
EUREKA, MO
