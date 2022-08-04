Watch Lightning Strike in St. Louis at 10,000 Frames-Per-Second

Read on 101theeagle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen Walters
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Related
Watch Drone Video of Massive Flooding in a St. Louis Suburb
St. Louis, Missouri can't seem to catch a break from the weather. Another round of thunderstorms going through the metro area has caused yet another scene of flash flooding showing a suburb underwater - again. KSDK out of St. Louis captured drone video of Rock Hill, Missouri which is a...
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
Hero St. Louis Mailman Saved 5-Year Old Boy & Dog from Flooding
Not all heroes wear capes. Some carry mail bags and deliver letters. That is true for one St. Louis mailman who was on his route and saw a 5-year-old boy and his dog in distress from flooding. He sprang into action and saved them both. The man's name is Darren...
Crash on EB 44 at Bowles blocking multiple lanes
ST. LOUIS – A crash on eastbound 44 at Bowles is blocking multiple lanes Thursday morning. FOX 2’s traffic anchor Amelia Mugavero is getting reports that this is due to a wrong-way driver. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 4 to August 10
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
LIVE: St. Louis forecast – More heavy rain and high winds tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will push out the heat and humidity in the St. Louis area this afternoon. Storms are expected to fire up to our north and then head south. Severe storms are possible with the main threat coming from strong downburst winds up to 60 mph and some localized flash flooding. There may be a little hail as well. The risk of tornadoes is quite low.
KSDK
Storm Alert: Some strong storms headed for St. Louis
5 On Your Side is in Storm Alert for August 3. Some strong storms could bring inches of rain to the St. Louis area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
The 1896 St. Louis “Cosmopolitan” Is Like Stepping Back in Time
Have you ever wanted to travel back to the late 1800's and see what life was like back then? There's one building in St. Louis, Missouri that gives you that chance. It's known as "The Cosmopolitan" and it's truly like hopping in a time machine and traveling back two centuries.
Watch How Kali the Saint Louis Zoo Polar Bear Deals with the Heat
Having a hard time dealing with the heat this week? You should try it if you're a polar bear. On second thought, don't. The Saint Louis Zoo has shared video showing how Kali, their polar bear is dealing with record temps. The Saint Louis Zoo just dropped video today showing...
Drivers rescued from high water in Frontenac
ST. LOUIS – Multiple drivers got stuck in high water in Frontenac Wednesday night. Police helped rescue these drivers located on southbound Lindbergh Boulevard and Clayton Terrace. FOX 2 will continue to have storm coverage of the St. Louis area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scattered tree damage from storms around St. Ann
After two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, another round of rain and severe weather is rolling through the St. Louis region.
Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–On August 6, Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. ISP responded to a truck-tractor and truck-tractor semi-trailer crash. Both trucks were traveling by mile marker 152 in the same direction. The one truck crossed the centerline colliding into the other truck. […]
KMOV
Teen dead, another wounded in North City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that happened in North City Friday afternoon. The shooting happened near the intersection of Salisbury and 21st Street around 3:00 p.m., police tell News 4. Cameron Carroll, 19, of Florissant, was shot in the head and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Carroll died. The other victim was listed in critical but stable condition.
KMOV
‘This is happening here:’ Jefferson County families turn loss into purpose as fentanyl claims more lives than ever
FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie Moss was close with her cousin, Jessica Kelly. They grew up in Festus in eastern Jefferson County, a town of about 12,000 people. “She was my older cousin,” Moss said, “so I of course looked up to her. Any time she was coming to pick me up, I was ecstatic.”
KMOV
Thousands without power as storms move through area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Chesterfield on EB 64
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A tractor-trailer overturned early Friday morning in Chesterfield. The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on eastbound 64 at Boones Crossing near the Chesterfield Airport. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Emergency crews were still at the scene at 5 a.m. They were taking […]
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
Missouri Guy with Drone Shares Video of Mammoth Lightning Bolt
If you have lived in the Midwest as long as I have, you have no doubt seen some incredible lightning displays. But, I bet you've never seen a bolt as massive as the one a photographer just captured on video with his drone over Missouri. Jacob Spink doesn't have a...
100.9 The Eagle
Quincy, IL
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://101theeagle.com/
Comments / 0