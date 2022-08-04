ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn misses out on four-star linebacker

By River Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
One of Auburn’s linebacker targets is headed somewhere else.

Lousiana linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who included Auburn in his final seven teams, committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday. Ausberry’s addition only piles on to the stellar No. 2 recruiting class the Fighting Irish have been building and his spurning of the Tigers leaves Auburn’s 2023 class still wanting.

Ausberry officially visited the Tigers on June 3, and 247Sports had him “warm” on the recruiting effort brought forth by Auburn coach Christian Robinson. Ausberry’s brother Austin committed to Auburn for the 2022 class, so many Auburn fans had hopes that Jaiden would follow in his brother’s footsteps and come to the Plains.

That wasn’t meant to be, though, and the Tigers will still be stuck with their 63rd-ranked recruiting class for 2023. That’s currently the lowest recruiting ranking among the entire SEC — even Vanderbilt sits at No. 52 — so Bryan Harsin and his crew will have to do some more work to put the team’s future in a better spot in the coming weeks and months.

