One person died Monday during a single-vehicle wreck close to Little River on S.C. Highway 57 near Mr. Zion Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County deputy coroner Darris Fowler said in an email Monday night that the victim died of natural causes and was under medical care due to health issues. Fowler said the death was not caused by the crash.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO