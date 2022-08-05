New mural honors overlooked stories of the Pacific Northwest's baseball history

Read on www.king5.com
Mariners introduce Tucker, team’s new clubhouse dog from local shelter
SEATTLE — For the first time in its 45 years of existence, the Seattle Mariners are introducing a four-legged friend to the clubhouse. Over the weekend, the Mariners organization announced it adopted a 4-year-old Labrador retriever named Tucker as the franchise's first team dog. Tucker was taken in by OkanDogs, a local rescue shelter located in Cashmere, Washington.
Fans honor Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird
SEATTLE — Sue Bird has been bestowed just about every honor she could have dreamed of in her 19 seasons with the WNBA, but Sunday's regular season finale provided a first for Bird. The Seattle Storm star said goodbye to hometown fans in the loss to the Aces and...
Sold-out Seattle crowd celebrates Sue Bird in final Storm regular-season game
SEATTLE — Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird took to the court for her final regular-season home game at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday. Bird is hanging up her jersey after two decades with Seattle's WNBA franchise. To honor Bird, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is officially deeming August 7th "Sue...
5 things to know Monday
Some residents in Seattle's South Beacon Hill neighborhood said a recreational vehicle (RV) encampment is encroaching on their property lines. Gerald Gutierrez moved into a South Beacon Hill home with his wife and 1-year-old son in the spring. An RV, shed and a couple of other vehicles are parked on the side of his property line, in the city right-of-way.
Meet Seafair's picks for Queen, King and Miss Seafair for 2022
SEATTLE — Seafair is celebrating its 73rd season and the nearly 3,000 volunteers who make the event possible -- including Seafair royalty. Seafair royalty has been part of the event's history since its inception. The royalty greeted visiting dignitaries, attended ceremonial events in the city and played an ambassador role to encourage more people to take part in Seafair.
Seattle has had 10 90-degree days this year, third most in recorded history
SEATTLE — Monday's high of 91 degrees in the Seattle area marked the third most 90-plus degree days in a year in recorded history. There have been 10 days with temperatures of at least 90 degrees so far this year. According to KING 5 Meteorologist Chris Nunley, this puts...
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean, this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. Gutierrez, his wife and their 1-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
Aces spoil Sue Bird's retirement party, topple Storm 89-81
SEATTLE — Sue Bird was at the conclusion of her speech to the sold-out crowd, nearly all of whom still remained, and decided — maybe hoped — this would not be the last time she would get to play in the city she's called home the past two decades.
Mercer Island teacher gets to fly with the Blue Angels ahead of Seafair air show
SEATTLE — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels came roaring back into Seattle and are preparing for their performance at Seafair this weekend. The Blue Angels have been missed since their last appearance in 2019. This year, they're returning with a new tow - a whole fleet actually. The Blue...
Know before you go: Seafair Weekend Festival
From the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound this weekend for Seafair. Here's what you need to know. Friday marks the official start of the 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival, from the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound.
Body found near Burke-Gilman Trail was that of missing Indigenous woman, family says
SEATTLE — A body found on University of Washington's campus near the Burke-Gilman Trail was that of a 56-year-old missing Indigenous woman, her family told KING 5. Mavis Nelson's body was found in the Kincaid Ravine near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street in June. Her death was ruled a homicide.
I-90 bridge to remain open during Blue Angels Seafair show
SEATTLE — The Blue Angels are back for the big Seafair weekend. For decades, the show caused big backups, but this year’s flight plan is allowing the I-90 floating bridge over Lake Washington to be open for drivers. People packed into a perfect viewing spot Thursday afternoon to...
I-5 construction project in Tacoma enters final stages
TACOMA, Wash. — Pamela Bateman still remembers how much has changed in her life since 2000 when the Tacoma Pierce County HOV project first began. “Every big thing in my life that I’ve had has been in 20 years,” she recalled. “I got re-married, got a wonderful husband, then all the grandkids, the fight through cancer. Everything major in my life has happened in the last 20 years.”
Snohomish County working to buy Days Inn in Everett to expand shelter space
EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County leadership wants to buy a Days Inn in Everett to expand its temporary shelter space. County Executive Dave Somers announced the county would use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to buy the 74-unit facility. The purchase agreement was forwarded to the county...
U.S. House Committee visits Seattle to examine economic disparity
SEATTLE — What does it take to reduce economic disparity? A Congressional committee wants to know, and is visiting Seattle this week to find some answers. The bipartisan U.S. Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth has made stops in Ohio, Wisconsin, and California to meet with community leaders, academic experts, and workers who can shed light on what's working and what's not.
Teen attempting world record flying solo makes stop in Seattle area
TUKWILA, Wash. — A 17-year-old is trying to break the record for youngest person to fly solo around the world, and one of his stops was at the Museum of Flight in Seattle over the weekend. "In plane you can basically go anywhere you go there's very little airspace...
Fire engulfs 2 boats, 2 houseboats docked at Seattle's Lake Union
SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews battled a fire for more than an hour Friday night in Seattle's Westlake neighborhood. The Seattle Fire Department said the fire broke out at around 11 p.m. near the 2000 block of Westlake Avenue N. The fire reportedly involved two houseboats and two boats docked in the area.
6 people died from heat-related causes during King County's recent heat wave
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on inequitable impacts caused by heat was published on July 26. Health officials said six people died from heat-related illnesses in King County during last week's heat wave that set all-time records in Seattle. A report from Public Health -...
Body found on unmarked trail near University of Washington
SEATTLE — A body of a man in his 40s was found on an unmarked trail within the Union Bay Natural Area near University of Washington's campus on Tuesday. The body appears to have been there for a day or two before being discovered, according to University of Washington police.
Seafair north entrance reopens after temporarily closing due to homicide investigation
SEATTLE — The north entrance to the Seafair Weekend Festival has reopened after temporarily closing due to a homicide investigation by the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Police Department said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday morning. Police responded to...
