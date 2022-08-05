ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Prices for cropland see a spike over the past year

By Jordan Rodriguez
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — North Dakota has recently seen a large increase in prices for quality cropland, even record prices.

According to Ag Central news, quality cropland in North Dakota can sell for around $12,000 an acre.

Other land has increased even more percentage-wise.

According to Farmers National, some areas of North Dakota have seen anywhere from 60% to 100% increase in prices from last year to now.

Buying and selling land was big in spring and early summer, but what about the fall?

“Now what we don’t know, we don’t know if these prices are going to hold as we go into this fall and winter but we’ve had a few sales that are strong, not going up but holding,” said Farmers National, Northern Region Area Vice President, Terry Longtin.

Longtin says in 60 days they will have a better idea on whether prices will increase or decrease.

Harvest has been very positive this summer, thanks to a wet and humid season, and good, healthy land is always a great selling point.

