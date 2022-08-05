Denton UPS workers among those calling for air conditioning, overtime improvements

Buy Now The UPS Customer Center on Shady Oaks Drive in Denton is shown Thursday. Al Key/DRC

Denton UPS workers have become part of a national, labor union-driven effort to improve working conditions, including adding air conditioning to delivery trucks and cutting down on overtime requirements.

With recent sweltering temperatures and drought conditions at the forefront of everyone's mind in North Texas, the working conditions for delivery drivers have become a trending topic. That's because UPS workers and union groups are going public with their complaints about trucks not having air conditioning.