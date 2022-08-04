Lewis, now a receiver, glad to be back with Bucs

Read on www.timesnews.net
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Van Huss Dome closed; roofing structure being evaluated
KINGSPORT — Whether Dobyns-Bennett will get to defend its boys basketball state championship playing home games at the Buck Van Huss Dome remains to be seen. For now, the gym is closed as the school system waits on results of analysis involving the soundness of the structure.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU introduces new women’s basketball coach
JOHNSON CITY — Brenda Mock Brown was introduced as the 10th head coach in East Tennessee State women’s basketball history Monday during a news conference at Brooks Gym. Brown, who goes by Coach Mock, takes over a program in turmoil after Simon Harris was fired following an investigation into alleged Title IX violations from former players.
Kingsport Times-News
Axmen set for Appy League championship game
After a long, hot summer of baseball in the Appalachian League, the Kingsport Axmen aren’t ready to go home just yet, not when there’s a championship at stake. Kingsport will take on the Burlington Sock Puppets in the league’s championship game Monday night in Burlington, North Carolina. Game time at Burlington Athletic Stadium is 7 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Second time around is nice for Central's Mullins
NORTON — With new head coach Jason Mullins at the helm of the Wise Central football program, things are different, but pretty much the same. Just ask Warriors quarterback Braeden Church. Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Kingsport Times-News
Axmen chop Burlington 5-2 for Appy League title
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The last time a Kingsport-based team won the Appalachian League title, none of the active players on the Axmen roster had been born. That all changed on Monday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school board hoping to move forward with East High baseball turf
BLUFF CITY — If you’d like to see artificial turf on a local high school baseball diamond, now’s the time to donate to the cause that needs almost $61,000. Sullivan County school officials and Sullivan East High School athletic boosters are banking on additional contributions making the new turf at East a reality.
Kingsport Times-News
Axmen's regular-season finale washed out
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen were denied one last bow before the fans at Hunter Wright Stadium. Heavy rains wiped out the Appalachian League West Division champions’ regular-season finale against the Princeton WhistlePigs on Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
McCord ready to 'get to work' as Northeast president
NASHVILLE — The “doctor commissioner” is coming back home. Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord officially has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. He is a former vice president at the Blountville-based college with satellite campuses, including ones in Kingsport and Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
Crockett Days Celebration promises fun on the frontier
LIMESTONE, Tenn. — David Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichucky River on Aug. 17, 1786. He went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and a U.S. congressman. Each year, the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and park officials commemorate Crockett’s birthday with a celebration fit for a king — the king of the wild frontier, of course.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection
JOHNSON CITY — There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now closed institution that served Johnson City’s Black students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 Masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU offering free pharmacy dual enrollment class
East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering a free college class for dual enrollment high school students across the region to learn more about the pharmacy profession and how to get into pharmacy school. The course will be free for all students who have a 3.0 high school GPA or above and are dual enrolled.
Kingsport Times-News
Chris Rose joins Kingsport law firm
KINGSPORT — The law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis has added another member of the Rose family as an attorney, with J. Christopher Rose following in his father’s footsteps. The firm announced last week the addition of Chris Rose, a press release from the group said. Rose will join the firm officially on Sept. 12.
Kingsport Times-News
New yoga program hosted by Bays Mountain is open
KINGSPORT -- Bays Mountain created a yoga program this summer, and it will continue throughout the fall. There are three different types of classes catered for specific needs and abilities. Power yoga for adults and seniors.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport school system ceases using dome, school board to discuss bidding on Colonial Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — A week into the 2022-23 school year, Dobyns-Bennett High School is no longer is using the Buck Van Huss Dome during the school day or for afterschool sports until further notice. The system has stopped using the dome because of structural concerns following an architectural study.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky
POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
Kingsport Times-News
Summer in the Park wraps up season with hikes, traditional crafts and more
KINGSPORT — Summer in the Park, an award-winning nature program at Warriors’ Path State Park, wraps up with one final week of family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events. During the week of Aug. 8, visitors can hike day and night, meet native wildlife, try traditional crafts, and much more...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport City Schools accepting applications for Insight KCS
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is accepting applications for the 2022-23 class of Insight KCS. In its ninth year, the program is an opportunity for 10 to 15 area residents to learn more about the inner workings of all KCS educational and functional operations. Insight KCS is an initiative...
Kingsport Times-News
Native fauna and flora on display at Jacob's Nature Park in Johnson City
Jacob’s Nature Park at Sinking Creek offers visitors an up close look at the natural habitat of a wetlands area. Located at 1220 King Springs Road, this Johnson City park features the plants, insects and other wildlife found in the region.
Kingsport Times-News
ESSER meets HGTV: Sullivan BOE looking at $25M for three school renovations
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East High, Indian Springs Elementary and Mary Hughes Elementary could be receiving makeovers of a sort worth $25 million. The improvements would probably be funded mostly by the third round of federal COVID relief money called ESSER 3.0, which stands for Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief.
