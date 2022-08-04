ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep Cool: These Adjustable Fans Are Perfect for Summer

By Latifah Muhammad
 4 days ago

We’re halfway through one of the hottest summers ever , so if you need to beat the heat, you’ve landed on the right story.

Handheld fans , cooling sheets and air conditioners are a few ways to keep cool, but if you’re looking for a floor-standing fan, you might want to try something adjustable.

An all-in-one, portable, folding fan works perfectly on a tabletop or the floor, and you can place it anywhere, from the bedroom to the living room, kitchen or office.

Not sure where to start? Customer reviews can help. For example, Yivandi’s foldaway fan has earned 4.5 out of a 5-star rating on Amazon . It features an aluminum alloy tube that can adjust the fan height from 14.2 inches to 39 inches.

A built-in 7200MAH rechargeable battery ensures that the fan will provide anywhere from six hours to 24 hours of cooling airflow.

$37.99


Convenient and easy to operate, the fan features a one-key startup button and four wind speeds. It weighs just 2 pounds and includes a storage bag for easy transport. Also, the base of the fan can be used as a storage box for your smartphone or another small gadget.

Below, find a few more adjustable fan options to help you take on the summer heat. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gc5J5_0h5Mfdfq00

.

$39.97


This 2-in-1 tabletop and floor fan has three speed modes and a battery life of up to 10 hours. Foldaway Fan extends to up to 40 inches and can be contracted to just 6 inches tall, making it easy to fit on a tabletop. The three-speed fan lets you choose between a gentle breeze or powerful wind blast that can be felt across the room. When you’re not using Foldaway Fan, simply store it in any small space.

$49.98


Lasko is known for making great fans. The Cyclone is a height-adjustable, 18-inch, 3-speed fan equipped with wide-angle oscillation. It’s fully adjustable in height, plus you can tilt the head to further customize air flow.

$24.96


Looking for a box fan? The Lasko Cool Colors, 20-inch fan is one of the best budget fans around. Although it’s not adjustable and doesn’t isolate, it’s lightweight enough to move from room to room, and if you want to get creative, prop it up on a chair to adjust the wind height. Lasko’s Cool Colors fan is available in white, blue, purple and black.

