Is Megan Thee Stallion’s New Album Called ‘Traumazine’? Fans Seem to Think So

By Rania Aniftos
 4 days ago

Megan Thee Stallion may be dropping hints about her upcoming sophomore album.

The rapper took to Instagram on Thursday (Aug. 4) to share a definition of the word “traumazine,” which is “the chemical released in the brain when it is forced to deal with painful emotions caused by traumatic events and experiences.”

She did not add any caption to the post, adding more mystery to the already cryptic post. However, fans on Twitter believe that Traumazine might be the title of Meg’s new LP, or potentially the next single.

It all started in June, when it was reported that the “Plan B” star filed to trademark the word “traumazine” via her Hot Girl Trademark Holdings LLC, which many believed was for the upcoming album title — though Megan herself has yet to confirm anything.

If the album’s name is Traumazine , the meaning would align with what she recently said of the record in an interview with Rolling Stone . “I want to take you through so many different emotions,” the “Thot Shit” rapper explained of her forthcoming, as-yet-untitled release. “At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.”

Last month, Megan said she was “probably like 95 percent done ” with the album.

See below for some fans tweets and theories about the rapper’s upcoming sophomore album.

