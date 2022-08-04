PGA Tour: John Huh two shots clear at Wyndham Championship after career-best round

Read on www.skysports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
golfmagic.com
Jason Day FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship after 18 holes
Jason Day was forced to withdraw from the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour after only 18 holes due to a bout of illness. The official communications team of the PGA Tour confirmed his withdrawal on social media. Day will undoubtedly be frustrated at having to leave the tournament early...
golfmagic.com
Rickie Fowler set to miss FedEx Cup Playoffs again after Wyndham missed cut
It is extremely disappointing to see Rickie Fowler continue to toil on the PGA Tour and despite a late rally on Friday at the Wyndham Championship, he is more than likely to miss out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He entered the week in North Carolina ranked 123rd in the...
CBS Sports
2022 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday
A rainy Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina, saw only four groups complete their third rounds at the 2022 Wyndham Championship. With play set to resume at 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, it will be a sprint to the finish as Brendon Wu and Sungjae Im command the lead at 12 under with seven holes still needed to be played in their third rounds.
Yardbarker
Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie at Wyndham Championship
Will Zalatoris parted ways with caddie Ryan Goble following Friday's second round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. A public reason was not given for the split. The two had been paired together on the golf course for over three years. Zalatoris, who is 14th in the Official World...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Wyndham Championship?
How many players will make the cut at the 2022 Wyndham Championship? The post What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Wyndham Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Wyndham Championship Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home?
The purse for the 2022 Wyndham Championship is just over $7 million. The post Wyndham Championship Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Weather delays, Joseph Bramlett's ace among five takeaways from suspended third round of Wyndham Championship
Weather is wreaking havoc on the final regular season event of the PGA Tour schedule. Two separate rain delays halted play, caused myriad disruptions during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The first rain delay lasted an hour and five minutes, the second starting at 4:15 p.m. ET and ending play for the day. The second delay nearly ended at 6:40 p.m. ET, as players were in position to begin play, but a lightning strike extended the delay and ultimately ended the day. Only 12 players finished.
Golf Channel
PGA Tour rookie doubles last to miss Wyndham cut, likely playoffs
When play was suspended Friday evening at the Wyndham Championship, Austin Smotherman had a 12-foot birdie putt marked at the par-4 eighth, his penultimate hole of the second round, for a chance to move one shot clear of the cut line. The 28-year-old PGA Tour rookie, who entered the regular-season...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
AIG Women's Open: Hinako Shibuno holds one-shot lead as Jessica Korda starts strongly at Muirfield
Shibuno, the 2019 champion, birdied her opening three holes and responded to a dropped shot at the par-three fourth by taking advantage of both par-fives on the front nine to reach the turn in 32. The 23-year-old picked up a shot at the 11th and cancelled out a bogey at...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
SkySports
Keeneland Phoenix Stakes: Little Big Bear new 2000 Guineas favourite after Curragh Group One romp
Aidan O'Brien's Little Big Bear looked every inch a superstar as he dominated the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes from start to finish to give the Ballydoyle trainer his sixth winner in the Curragh Group One in the past seven years. There was drama early in the contest as 11-8 favourite Bradsell...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu loses to Liudmila Samsonova in Citi Open quarter-final
Second seed Emma Raducanu's Citi Open run has ended with a quarter-final defeat against Liudmila Samsonova in Washington. Despite a tight opening set, Raducanu was ultimately overpowered 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 by the Russian world No 60. Samsonova saved four set points en route to clinching the first set before cruising...
Comments / 0