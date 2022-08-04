ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PGA Tour: John Huh two shots clear at Wyndham Championship after career-best round

Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie at Wyndham Championship

Will Zalatoris parted ways with caddie Ryan Goble following Friday's second round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. A public reason was not given for the split. The two had been paired together on the golf course for over three years. Zalatoris, who is 14th in the Official World...
Weather delays, Joseph Bramlett's ace among five takeaways from suspended third round of Wyndham Championship

Weather is wreaking havoc on the final regular season event of the PGA Tour schedule. Two separate rain delays halted play, caused myriad disruptions during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The first rain delay lasted an hour and five minutes, the second starting at 4:15 p.m. ET and ending play for the day. The second delay nearly ended at 6:40 p.m. ET, as players were in position to begin play, but a lightning strike extended the delay and ultimately ended the day. Only 12 players finished.
PGA Tour rookie doubles last to miss Wyndham cut, likely playoffs

When play was suspended Friday evening at the Wyndham Championship, Austin Smotherman had a 12-foot birdie putt marked at the par-4 eighth, his penultimate hole of the second round, for a chance to move one shot clear of the cut line. The 28-year-old PGA Tour rookie, who entered the regular-season...
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship

The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
Emma Raducanu loses to Liudmila Samsonova in Citi Open quarter-final

Second seed Emma Raducanu's Citi Open run has ended with a quarter-final defeat against Liudmila Samsonova in Washington. Despite a tight opening set, Raducanu was ultimately overpowered 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 by the Russian world No 60. Samsonova saved four set points en route to clinching the first set before cruising...
