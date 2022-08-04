Read on www.cbssports.com
CBS Sports
Bills' Isaiah Hodgins: Shines in practice
Hodgins scored two touchdowns during Monday's 11-on-11 sessions, Grace Heidinger of the Bills' official site reports. Coach Sean McDermott stated that he feels Hodgins is playing his best football and is impressed with the way he's played throughout camp. While Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie seem like locks to make the team, there's a logjam of players trying to land the last 2-3 available spots. Hodgins, a sixth-round rookie from 2020, has struggled with injuries to date in his pro career, but he's healthy now and appears to be making his case for a spot on the final roster.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Matt Gono: Done with Giants
New York terminated the contract of Gono (neck) on Monday. The Giants signed tackle Eric Smith in a corresponding move. Gono was believed to have suffered a career-ending neck injury before he was placed on the exempt/left squad list Wednesday, and this transaction may unfortunately indicate that those concerns were well-grounded.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Giants' Robert Foster: Full go at practice Monday
Foster (undisclosed) was a full participant during Monday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Foster was injured making a diving catch during Wednesday's practice and needed to be carted off the field. However, the undrafted wideout appears to have avoided a major injury and has already returned to full participation after sporting a non-contact jersey Sunday. Although Foster is probably a longshot to make the roster, he does have history with head coach Brian Daboll, playing for him at Alabama and also spending the 2018 and 2019 campaigns with him in Buffalo.
AthlonSports.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Appears To Have Interest In Signing With 1 Major NFL Contender
Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in last season's Super Bowl. However, he appears to have interest in signing with one major AFC contender: the Buffalo Bills. Beckham commented on Von Miller's recent Instagram post to express his interest...
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Working as No. 1 tight end
Bellinger has been getting the clear majority of first-team work at tight end during camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Bellinger spent some time on the PUP list in late July, but he's since recovered from a quadriceps issue and may have worked his way into the lead role at tight end for New York to begin his rookie season. Ricky Seals-Jones initially was thought to be the slight favorite to top the depth chart at the position, but he's missed the entire past week of practice with an undisclosed issue. Should Bellinger secure the No. 1 TE role, he'd be an interesting target in fantasy given the team's potential offensive growth in head coach Brian Daboll's new system.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jared Goff: Expected to play Friday night
Lions coach Dan Campbell suggested Goff and other starters will play about one quarter in Friday's preseason game against Atlanta, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Campbell also said the Falcons will play their starters, perhaps making this one of the few preseason openers in which the first...
CBS Sports
Jarren Williams: Let go by Giants
Williams (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Williams played in six games for the Giants last season, collecting 18 tackles. He'll now work to get healthy and earn an opportunity with another franchise.
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate
LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Kevin Dotson: Suffers injury
Dotson suffered an ankle injury during practice Monday, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports. Dotson finished last season on IR due to an ankle injury, but it's currently unknown if they're related. Dotson is projected to be the Steelers' starting left guard, so any missed time would be a detriment to their offensive line.
CBS Sports
Giants' David Villar: Optioned down
Villar was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Villar and Dixon Machado were the roster casualties for Brandon Crawford (knee) and Joc Pederson (concussion), though unlike Machado, Villar maintains his 40-man spot. An 11th-round pick in 2018, Villar struggled to a .175/.338/.286 slash line in his first taste of the majors, but the 25-year-old posted an OPS north of 1.000 in 66 games with Sacramento to begin the year (1.042).
CBS Sports
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Early exit part of pre-planned move
Rasmussen was lifted in the top of the fourth inning of his start in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Tigers in a "baseball decision," Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. He struck out two over three no-hit innings and didn't factor into the decision. Manager Kevin Cash made no...
CBS Sports
Giants' Yermin Mercedes: Optioned to minors
Mercedes was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Mercedes recently made four straight starts for the Giants, but he'll head to the minors with multiple position players coming off the injured list over the past couple days. The 29-year-old has a .243/.338/.357 slash line with one home run and eight RBI over 80 plate appearances this year.
CBS Sports
Giants' Matt Gono: Returns to active roster
Gono's (neck) roster exemption was lifted, removing him from the exempt/left squad list Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Gono began to suffer issues with his neck after hitting started in Giants' training camp, and the injury was believed to be possibly career-ending in nature. There still has been no update on his future, although Gono has dealt with neck problems in the past, undergoing an undisclosed surgery last summer then showing up at training camp with a neck brace.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Avery Williams: Turning heads at training camp
Williams continues to make plays as a pass-catching running back during his first training camp as an offensive player, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. The 2021 fifth-round pick was drafted out of Boise State as a defensive back, but as a rookie, he made the biggest impact as a return man, totaling 490 kick-return yards and 152 punt-return yards. The Falcons are hoping to capitalize on Williams' return skills by transitioning him to offense during his second NFL season, similar to how Atlanta revitalized Cordarrelle Patterson's career last year. So far, the move appears to have worked out, as Williams continues to make plays in training camp. However, it's important to note that the 24-year-old's early success in camp may be a product of Atlanta's poor linebacker corps, which is trying to recover from the loss of Foye Oluokun in free agency.
CBS Sports
Browns' Reggie Robinson: Goes unclaimed
Robinson (undisclosed) was reverted to IR after going unclaimed Saturday, per the NFL's transaction report. Robinson was waived with an injury designation Friday, and he'll now have to miss the 2022 season unless he can reach an injury settlement with the Browns.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jonathan India: Suffers hamstring injury
India left Monday's game agains the Mets due to a right hamstring injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. India dealt with an injury to his right hamstring earlier in the season, and he ended up missing nearly two months while on the mend, per Goldsmith. However, the severity of the injury is not yet clear.
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Optioned between games
Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The left-hander was excellent in the matinee, holding Atlanta to three hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings to improve to 6-2 on the season. He struck out five. Chances are, Peterson will be back the week of Aug. 15, in time for New York's next twin bill.
